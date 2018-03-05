Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast Up To 2025

This report analyzes the Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market and gives us the in-depth analysis of the present scenario and the future growth prospects. Simultaneously it also throws light on the overall positive factors.

In the last several years, global market of Breast Lesion Localization Methods developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.8%. In 2017, global revenue of Breast Lesion Localization Methods is nearly 280 M USD; the actual sales about 6.88 M Units.

This report studies the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market include

C.R. BARD

Cook Medical

Cianna Medical

Eckert & Ziegler

Theragenics

Argon Medical Devices

SOMATEX Medical

IsoAid

Endomag

Ranfac

STERYLAB

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Breast Lesion Localization Methods in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Breast Lesion Localization Methods market is primarily split into

Wire Localization Biopsy

Radioisotope Localization

Magnetic Tracer

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Women

Men

Table of Contents –

1 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Overview 1

1.1 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Product Overview 1

1.2 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Segment by Types (Product Category) 2

1.2.1 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Sales Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 2

1.2.2 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Sales Market Share by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Wire Localization Biopsy 3

1.2.4 Radioisotope Localization 4

1.2.5 Magnetic Tracer 5

1.3 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Sales Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 5

1.3.2 Women 6

1.3.3 Men 7

1.4 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market by Regions 7

1.4.1 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Size by Regions 7

1.4.2 North America Breast Lesion Localization Methods Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 8

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Breast Lesion Localization Methods Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 9

1.4.4 Europe Breast Lesion Localization Methods Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.5 South America Breast Lesion Localization Methods Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.4.6 Middle East and Africa Breast Lesion Localization Methods Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.5 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Size 13

1.5.1 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 13

1.5.2 Global Breast Lesion Localization Methods Sales Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 14

…

6 Analysis of Breast Lesion Localization Methods Industry Key Manufacturers 40

6.1 C.R. BARD 40

6.1.1 Company Profile 40

6.1.2 Product Information 41

6.1.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 42

6.2 Cook Medical 42

6.2.1 Company Profile 42

6.2.2 Product Information 43

6.2.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 43

6.3 Cianna Medical 44

6.3.1 Company Profile 44

6.3.2 Product Information 45

6.3.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 45

6.4 Eckert & Ziegler 46

6.4.1 Company Profile 46

6.4.2 Product Information 47

6.4.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 47

6.5 Theragenics 48

6.5.1 Company Profile 48

6.5.2 Product Information 49

6.5.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 49

6.6 Argon Medical Devices 50

6.6.1 Company Profile 50

6.6.2 Product Information 51

6.6.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 51

6.7 SOMATEX Medical 52

6.7.1 Company Profile 52

6.7.2 Product Information 53

6.7.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 54

6.8 IsoAid 54

6.8.1 Company Profile 54

6.8.2 Product Information 55

6.8.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 55

6.9 Endomag 56

6.9.1 Company Profile 56

6.9.2 Product Information 57

6.9.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 57

6.10 Ranfac 57

6.10.1 Company Profile 57

6.10.2 Product Information 59

6.10.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 59

6.11 STERYLAB 60

6.11.1 Company Profile 60

6.11.2 Product Information 61

6.11.3 Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin 62

…

