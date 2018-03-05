Biosensors Development and Demand Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecast to 2023

Global Biosensors Development and Demand Market, By Application (Medical Diagnosis, Glucose monitoring, Food analysis, Environmental Monitoring), By Type (Nucleic acid sensors, Transmembrane sensors, Piezoelectric Biosensors, Optical Biosensors) By Design Methods (Adsorption, Covalent attachment, Cross-linking, Self-Assembled Monolayers)

Market Synopsis of Global Biosensors Development and Demand Market:

The market for Global Biosensors Development and Demand holds some of the prominent key players and other emerging players such as Siemens Healthcare (Germany), LifeSensors, Inc (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Medtronic Public Limited Company (U.S.), Nova Biomedical Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), TiaDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Bayer AG (Germany) among others.

The biosensors development market has seen a fast growth in the recent years with the increased applications in the field of medical analysis, food analysis and environmental monitoring. The medical analysis has witnessed a significant growth because of the rise in the cancer detection for early diagnosis by use of biosensors. These applications require higher accuracy, sensitivity and speed for measurement which again boosts the growth of the bio sensors development. Naturally available molecules such as antibodies, enzymes, nucleic acid and others are used as receptors for biosensors. Biosensors development is a combinational approach of both the computer modelling and natural receptors. Another factor that leads to the growth of the biosensors development is from the agricultural point of view for high quality crop production. Also due to rise in unhealthy living conditions and environment leading to the increase of the transmitted diseases and Point of Care Testing (POCT).

The Biosensors Development and Demand Market is segmented under application, type, design methods, and regions. On the basis of Applications, the segmentation is further divided under Medical Diagnosis, Glucose Monitoring, Interferometric reflectance imaging sensor (IRIS), Food Analysis, Biodefense, Environmental monitoring, and others. The application of Biosensors development mostly focuses on the Medical Diagnosis, and food analysis. On the basis of type of biosensors, the market is segmented under Nucleic acid sensors, Trans-membrane sensors, cell network sensors, electrochemical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, and optical bio sensors. These biosensors include some new and old types to achieve better sensor stability and to achieve high throughput.

On the basis of design methods, the market is segmented under adsorption, covalent attachment, cross linking, self-assembled monolayers (SAM), and Entrapment within polymers.

The biosensors development market is segmented under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world by region. Out of these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market for biosensors development because of the rise in diseases like diabetes and cancer which requires early detection and diagnosis. Following North America is Europe largely because of the aging population and increase in the risk of acquiring the diseases. However, Asia pacific is estimated to grow at a fast rate during the forecasted period because of the increased applications of agriculture in India and South East Asia. Also the risk of acquiring the transmitted diseases by low food quality. The competitive landscape of the biosensors development and demand market include many diversified organizations and many key players in the field of medical equipment manufacturing. The leaders make the development in the field of research to produce a cost effective portfolio.

The Biosensors Development and Demand market is expected to reach approximately USD 360 Million by the end of 2023 with 12 % CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Biosensors Development and Demand into application, type, design method and region.

Application

• Medical Diagnosis

• Glucose monitoring

• Interferometric reflectance imaging sensor (IRIS)

• Food analysis

• Biodefense

• Environmental Monitoring

Type

• Nucleic acid sensors

• Transmembrane sensors

• Cell Network Sensors

• Electrochemical Biosensors

• Piezoelectric Biosensors

• Optical Biosensors

Design Methods

• Adsorption

• Covalent attachment

• Cross-linking

• Self-Assembled Monolayers

• Entrapment within polymers

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Rest of the world

