Biodiesel Market is likely to register growth of 6.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2026

Growing concerns about greenhouse gas emissions is leading towards the use of renewable source of energy. Hence, biodiesel fuels are fast replacing conventional fossil fuels across the world. The government in different countries is also supporting eco-friendly alternatives such as biodiesel. Moreover, biodiesel is the only fuel that can be used across energy segments such as heat, transportation, electricity, hence, this is also one of the factors contributing towards the rising demand for biodiesel. Reducing foreign oil dependency and saving billions spent on usage of foreign oil is also encouraging production of biodiesel locally.

Meanwhile, energy security is also among the main drivers of the biodiesel market. Many countries are involved in increasing the production and use of biodiesel as an alternative energy source to oil and fossil fuels. The government across various countries are also implementing laws and legislation to reduce dependency on oil and increase the use of renewable energy resources, thereby fostering the biodiesel industry. However, volatile raw material prices and limited availability of raw materials to produce biodiesel are some of the factors hampering the growth of the biodiesel market.

Some of the leading players currently active in the global biodiesel market are Cargill, TerraVia Holdings, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Louis Dreyfus, Ineos Group, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Solvay SA, and Mitsui. In order to remain competitive in the market, biodiesel manufacturers are focusing on promoting awareness on the benefits biofuels, and are also entering into technology partnerships to produce technically superior products. The companies are also focusing on developing effective retail and distribution system. Companies are also focusing on first-generation of biofuels that are produced using vegetable oils, starch, and sugar using biomass technique.

Global Biodiesel Market to Experience Strong Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

The research report on the global biodiesel market by Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipates the market to witness robust growth. It is estimated to increase to 6.9% CAGR between the forecast period 2017 and 2026. The global biodiesel market by the end of 2026 is estimated to reach US$ 64,497.4 million revenue.

The global biodiesel market is divided into the application, feedstock type, and region. Based on the feedstock type, the market segment includes animal fats, yellow grease, canola oil, distillers corn oil, and soybean oil. Among these, soybean oil is expected to witness significant growth in the global biodiesel market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into power generation, agriculture, fuel, and others. Fuel is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market volume in the global biodiesel market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

