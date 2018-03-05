Ball Valves Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2017 to 2023 Market Research Report

Market Scenario:

A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball (floating ball) to control flow through it. The Ball Valves Market is being used in the various sectors such as aerospace & defense, oil and gas industry and among them. The Ball Valves market is characterized by few big market players and several small regional players due to its high competition and presence in the market.

The study indicates that cast iron is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The cast irons are used in pipes, machines, and automotive industry parts such as cylinder heads, cylinder blocks, and gearbox cases. Whereas, The Oil & Gas sector accounted for the largest share in global ball valves market in 2016.The demand of growing construction of new nuclear power stations and the increasing demand in industries such as oil and gas has prompted the growth & demand of ball valves in forecast period.

The global The Ball Valves market is expected to grow at USD $11.56 Billion by 2023, at ~3.2 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden),

Swagelok Company (US),

MRC Global Inc. (US),

Emerson Electric Company (US),

Weir Group (UK),

Kitz Corporation (Japan),

Velan Inc. (Canada),

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US),

Cameron-Schlumberger Ltd.(U.S),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Metso Oyj (Finland),

Flomatic Corporation (US)

Dwyer Instruments Inc. (US).

Segments:

The global Ball Valves market has been segmented on the basis of type, port types, material types, size, end users and region.

Ball Valves Market by Types:

Floating

Rising Stem

Trunnion Mounted

Others

Ball Valves Market by Material Types:

Alloy Based

Bronze

Brass

Steel

Cryogenic

Cast Iron

Others

Ball Valves Market by Size:

Up to 1”

1”–6”

6”–25”

25”–50”

50” and Above

Others

Ball Valves Market by End-User:

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Aerospace & defense

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Energy & Power

Utilities

Others

Ball Valves Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:



The regional analysis of Ball Valves market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the ball valve market due to the implementation of stringent government policies regarding wastewater treatment in these regions. Asia-Pacific region is contributing high with the growing demand of existing power plants as per the established standards is also contributing to boost market growth. Whereas, the Europe is showing a significant growth during the forecasted period.

Intended Audience

Ball Valves device manufacturers

Industrial valves manufacturers

Manufacturers of components

Professional services/solutions providers

End users from the listed industries

Process industry standard organizations

Research institutes and organizations

Associations of valve manufacturers

Safety equipment manufacturers

Distributers

Investors

Study Objectives of the Ball Valves Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Ball Valves market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Ball Valves market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, port types, material types, size, end users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Ball Valves

