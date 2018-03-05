Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The report on Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market by type(Organic acids, Enzymes, Fungicides, Essential oils and other), by Packaging(Low density polyethylene, Polypropylene, Paperboard, Polyethylene terephthalate, Cellophane and other), by End User- Applications(Baby Food, and Others) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Antimicrobial Food Packaging Additives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of between 6.5 % to 7.0 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

The report identified that the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market is driven by factors such as massive growth in packaged food industry and beverages industry as well as commercial application of antimicrobial additives in food packaging industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes fluctuating prices of raw material that likely limit the market growth.

Increasing demand for packaging technologies that increase shelf life of food product coupled with technological reforms in packaging industry provide growth opportunities to leading players to this market. Lack of awareness about antimicrobial additives is likely to create more challenges, as health conscious consumers are expected to misinterpret antimicrobial additives as food additives are harmful to human health.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market by types of additives by packaging, by end-user application by and region. The segmentation based on types of additives includes organic acids, enzymes, fungicides, essential oils and others. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented as low density polyethylene, polypropylene, paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate, cellophane, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of end user-application market is segmented into baby food, fresh food and beverages, snacks and others

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America dominated the global antimicrobial food packaging additives market. As of 2015, the region accounted for XX% shares in the global market. This is because of strong presence of packaging industry across the North America region. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of antimicrobial food packaging additives and it is anticipated to be the largest market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The region accounted for largest market shares of XX% in 2015. Strong demand from India, Japan and China owing to well-established food packaging industry drives the APAC market.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include BASF SE, Biocote Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Mondi PLC, Oplon Pure Scence Ltd., Polyone Corporation, and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of antimicrobial food packaging additives globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antimicrobial food packaging additives. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the antimicrobial food packaging additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antimicrobial food packaging additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

