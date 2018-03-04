SHUKR Hijabs Make Easy Work of Accessorising Modestly

SHUKR Islamic Clothing is world-known for their inspirational collections of clothing that combines modesty with modernity, and among their favoured pieces are their stylishly designed hijabs.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing is a leading producer of clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas and wide-leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

One of SHUKR’s favoured pieces are their wide range of hijabs. Available in a range of materials and colours, SHUKR makes it easy to customise any outfit.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. “Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping their Islamic principles,” Sillwood adds.

SHUKR hijabs are unique because they offer a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles, showcased in their silk print hijabs featuring soft florals and abstract patterns. They’re also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or a warmer wool fabric. SHUKR’s Easy Care Hijab range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe.

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West and all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Shukr.co.uk

press@ShukrClothing.com