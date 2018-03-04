Embassy Office Parks hosted the 9th Contours Women’s Day Run

Over 3000 enthusiastic participants gathered at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

Embassy Office Parks hosted the 9th edition of Contours Women’s Day Run at Embassy Manyata Business Park today. Having successfully completed eight race editions, the 9th edition of the run was held to spread awareness on the importance of staying fit and raise funds in aid of Shristi Special Academy. Contours Women’s Day Run is supported by Embassy and all proceeds raised at the Run will be used to build a multispecialty Therapy Hall for the children with special needs at the Shristi Special Academy. The Run was also a good start point for women to embrace a healthy lifestyle. It was open to both women and men and featuring various categories – 2K, 5K and 10K Runs. Around 3000 enthusiastic participants took part at the event from across the city.

Commenting about the event, Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks said, “We are happy to host the Contours Women’s Day at Embassy Manyata Business Park consecutively for the 4th year. We believe in diversity and women empowerment and have always been supporting the causes for women. This event gives us an opportunity to engage our corporate occupiers and contribute to a good cause. The Run has seen an overwhelming response from participants over the years and we wish to thank everyone for making this a successful initiative”

Contours Women’s Day run has been successfully garnering lot of support from the corporate occupiers of Embassy Office Parks and runners across the city for the past many years.

“Contours, India’s largest chain of Women’s gyms celebrates women and fitness through our Contours Women’s Day Run. In an age of desk jobs and improper nutrition, health and fitness should be prioritised. Our Run sends out the message that it is great to have fun, at the same time it is important to be fit. The run is in its 9th year, and it’s the 4th year with Embassy. The funds are being raised for a multispecialty Therapy hall for the children of Shristi Special Academy who are differently abled. They are children with Autism, mental retardation and cerebral palsy,” explained Ms. Chandra Gopalan, Director – Contours India and a veteran marathoner.