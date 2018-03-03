Global Seed Treatment Market – Market Size | Growth | Trends | Competitive analysis

The Global Seed Treatment Market is primarily classified based on crops namely, corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Canola, Cotton, and others. Corn takes a major share in the seed treatment market with 34% market share followed by Soybeans and Wheat with 24% and 23% market share respectively.

The Global Seed Treatment market was valued at USD 6.7 BILLION in 2017 and with a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The vulnerability of seeds to various diseases, pests, unfamiliar weather conditions is raising the demand for the seed treatment, which helps the plants to overcome the pre and post-emergence threats. Seed treatment involves the application of chemical or biological substances to control disease organisms, insects, or other pests.

Most of the seed treatments are applied to true seeds, such as corn, wheat, or soybean, which have a seed coat surrounding an embryo. However, some seed treatments can be applied to vegetative propagation materials, such as bulbs, corms, or tubers (such as potato seed pieces).

Further, the market is segmented based on the region. North America is leading the global seed treatment market having 43% of global market share, with a major contribution from the US.

Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, and Monsanto are some of the major participants in the global market taking 82% of the overall market share. Other notable players include Nufarm, Dupont, Incotec, Sumitomo.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Seed Treatment Market is segmented by origin such as Chemical Seed Treatment and Bio-Chemical Seed Treatment. Further, the market is segmented based on the Application Method such as Seed Coating, Seed Pelleting, and Seed Dressing. In addition, the market is also classified based on function such as Crop protection and Seed Enhancement. The market is further classified by crops, such as fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamental, Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, and others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes BASF SE, Incotec Group BV, Bayer Crop science AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and Platform Speciality Products Corporation.

