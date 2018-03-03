Global Automotive Tires Sales Market By Production, Sales, Value, Supply or Demand and Forecasts 2018-2025

​The recently published report titled Global Automotive Tires Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Automotive Tires Market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The “Global Automotive Tires Industry Report 2018” is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Automotive Tires Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Automotive Tires Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Automotive Tires Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Tires Sales Market Report 2018

1 Automotive Tires Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Tires

1.2 Classification of Automotive Tires by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Automotive Tires Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Tires Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bias Tire

1.2.4 Radial Tire

1.3 Global Automotive Tires Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Automotive Tires Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Tires Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Automotive Tires Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Automotive Tires (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Automotive Tires Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Automotive Tires Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Tires (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Tires (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Automotive Tires (Volume) by Application

3 United States Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Automotive Tires (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Automotive Tires Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Automotive Tires Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Automotive Tires Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Automotive Tires Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Bridgestone Corporation

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Bridgestone Corporation Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Continental AG

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Continental AG Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Hankook Tire

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Hankook Tire Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Michelin

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Michelin Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Dunlop

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Dunlop Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Pirelli & C.S.p.A

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Pirelli & C.S.p.A Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Toyo Tire

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Automotive Tires Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Toyo Tire Automotive Tires Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

9.12 Goodyear

9.13 Maxxis

10 Automotive Tires Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Automotive Tires Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Tires

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Tires

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Automotive Tires Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Automotive Tires Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Automotive Tires Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Automotive Tires Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Automotive Tires Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Automotive Tires Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Automotive Tires Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Automotive Tires Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

