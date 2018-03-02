Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Top Benefits of Landline Texting for Business

Text My Main Number is a leading Landline Texting Service Provider company based out of New York, USA. Recently, a representative of the company announced that the landline texting service for business empowered many businesses. Based on the feedback received by this Texting to Landline service provider company from its customers, the company has announced the top 5 benefits of Landline Texting for business.

1. Improved Customer Satisfaction

The landline texting provides a convenient mode of communication. Any customer just needs to send a simple text and the rest can be taken care by the customer care staff. For example, in case of issue, the customer just needs to send an SMS to register the issue. The Text-to-landline solution will acknowledge the message receipt to customers. Once the issue is resolved the staff will send an SMS of updated status. It will save a lot of time of customer from raising ticket in the technical ticketing system or calling customer support, struggling through an IVR and raising an issue. The prompt and convenient mode of communication will delight customers and improve customer satisfaction.

2. Better Lead Nurturing

The landline texting solution comes with features such as scheduled message, group message, bulk texting, etc. All these features can be used to nurture relationship with clients by sending occasional greetings, special discount, etc. An SMS won’t disturb the customer and will also keep the connection active.

3. Improved Staff Productivity and Satisfaction

The customer support and other staff can get free from attending calls and responding the same questions. The Auto Reply and ITR (Integrated Text Response) features will take care of these tasks. Also the customer can send their request via SMS which will save time of formal business call on a phone. The Auto Appointment Schedule feature will let your client book appointment without any intervene of your staff. This will keep your staff available to take care of the other important task. This will increase their productivity.

The landline texting for business will text enable your landline or toll free number for texting. Thus, your staff doesn’t need to share their personal number. This will let them enjoy work life balance and delight your staff to do well!

4. Improved Communication Tractability

The SMS to Landline solution will keep track of each incoming and outgoing SMS. Also, you can export the reports of messages exchanged during a specified time period. This will make accountability of communication simpler and accurate.

5. Decreased Communication Expenses

With the usage of landline texting for business, more than 50% of communication will be performed through texting. Thus, there will be least occasions when you need to make a call. This will reduce telecommunication expenses at a greater level.

The spokesperson of the company shared “The landline texting for business also bestows some branding benefits. We have delighted many customers with our landline texting service and they have been enjoying the many benefits of it.”

To explore more details about the landline texting service for business offered by Text My Main Number, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/