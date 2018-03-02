LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Improves Alpha Channels Processing

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.5, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust colors and more. The new version addresses an issue in which alpha channels in PSD and TIFF files could be deleted during processing. The update also recognizes color profile in additional designated system locations.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.5, a maintenance update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version addresses an issue in which alpha channels in PSD and TIFF files could be removed during processing when using settings presets created with earlier versions of LinkOptimizer. The update also ensures that ICC color profiles stored in the Recommended folder of ColorSync settings are available to the user.

“Today LinkOptimizer batched a huge book project and another magazine project in minutes vs. hours. Now I can take the afternoon off and drink beer,” says Brian Donahue, owner of Bedesign studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “Thanks for freeing up my afternoon, rather than doing production work.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-Optimize dozens of InDesign files

-Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign

-Change their resolution to 300 dpi

-Convert RGB images to CMYK

-Resave JPEGs as TIFF

-Run a Photoshop action on each image.

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$259.95 (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.