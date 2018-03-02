Global Package Testing Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Package testing or packaging testing involves the measurement of a property involved with packaging, including packaging materials, packaging components, primary packages, shipping containers and unit loads, etc. This method is effective to ensure the best packaging for products (https://marketresearch.biz/report/package-testing-market/)and helps lower the total cost of logistics. Packaging testing provides assurances that your packaging will protect products from damage or degradation during transportation and distribution process. This process in also beneficial identifying appropriate protection levels and reducing the amount of required packaging materials.

Factors responsible for growth of global packaging testing market are rising awareness and consumption for sustainable packaging, increasing retail industry with rising demand for packaged products, stringent regulatory environment, and innovation of novel technologies. Large number of manufacturers are also actively involved in developing materials with technological advancement to reduce weight and cost of the packaging materials.

Potential growth of end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care products, agrochemicals and others; which require intensive packaging is likely to further fuel the growth of the global packaging testing market. Moreover, increase in the requirement for a longer shelf-life of products, rise in product recalls due to stringent regulations, heightened demand for packaged products due to the growth of the FMCG industry, and rising awareness due to unauthorized use of recycled materials, will also fuel growth of the global packaging testing market.

However, involvement of advanced technologies increases the cost of packaging testing, and lack of standardization in regulations across various regions, are factors restraining growth of global packaging testing market. Customer dissatisfaction due to over packaged products or damaged, and increased cost of retailers and manufacturers, may also hamper growth of the global packaging testing market.

The global packaging testing market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material type, technology, end users, and region.

The European region dominated the packaging testing market in 2016, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High amount of retail and FMCG industry activities in emerging economies such as India and China is also a contributing factor for the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players in global packaging testing market report include, SGS S.A, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, TUV SUD AG, ALS Limited, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., OMIC USA Inc., Campden Bri