Global Nurse Call System Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Nurse call systems are electronic communication systems installed at hospital, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, etc. It enables communication between patients and medical staff, especially patients with critical illness and cannot move to call for help. The nurse call systems (https://marketresearch.biz/report/nurse-call-system-market/)are also used for monitoring patients, and for observation. These systems play a critical role in emergency rooms, ICU, etc., and ensures timely delivery of care to patients.

In addition, these systems can be integrated with various other healthcare IT systems such as the electronic medical records (EMR) deployed within the hospital. Nurse call systems can form the basis of the framework to achieve clinical workflow integration. Common nurse call systems available in the market include nurse call buttons, intercom systems, mobile nurse call systems and integrated nurse call systems. In addition, the ease of use and convenience offered by nurse call systems enables healthcare facilities to achieve better patient outcomes and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Factors such as rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure such as higher level of system integration and better patient mobility, and reduced cost for installation as compared to wired technology, need to ensure timely delivery of care and achieve higher patient satisfaction scores have been driving growth of the nurse call systems market across the world. Healthcare providers across the globe are focusing towards increasing their efficiency and competency in healthcare services. Installing nurse call systems helps healthcare providers to provide better service and care to the patients along with enhanced patient security. Furthermore, technological advancements in communication systems and declining prices of nurse call systems are other major factors fueling the growth in the global nurse call systems market.

However, limited hospital budgets in some developing countries, and lack of awareness among decision makers about the economic benefits of nurse call systems pose as a challenge to growth of nurse call systems market in some regions.

The global nurse call system market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global nurse call system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market holds higher market share in the global nurse call systems market. Growth in the North America market is primarily driven by the growing elderly population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global nurse call system market includes Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., SimplexGrinnell LP, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Rauland-Borg Corporation, Aatel Communications Inc., Systems Electronics, STANLEY Healthcare, Azure Healthcare, West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc., and Critical Alert Systems LLC.