Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Seaweeds are one of several groups of multicellular algae. Types of seaweeds include red algae, green algae, and brown algae. Seaweeds have various health benefits such as digestive health, weight loss, and cholesterol-lowering effects making it a powerful commercial dietary food. Over the years, farming of seaweeds (https://marketresearch.biz/report/commercial-seaweeds-market/)has expanded at rapid growth owing to the increasing demand which is outstripping the seaweeds supply available from natural resources. Various applications of commercial seaweeds include human food, animal feed, agriculture, cosmetics, integrated aquaculture, biomass as biofuel, and wastewater management.

Major factors driving growth of the global commercial seaweeds market are increasing use of seaweeds as an alternate to gelling agents in products such as jelly and ice creams, and as a hydrocolloid in different food products. Additionally, seaweeds contain fatty acids such as omega-3, which contributes to increase the healthy HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) in the body and improving the overall health by lowering the unnecessary LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein). Furthermore, increasing applications of seaweeds in healthcare, food industries, and as fertilizer is expected to propel growth of the global commercial seaweeds market.

However, major factor that may affect growth of the global commercial seaweeds market, includes negative impact of seaweeds harvesting on the climate in terms of coastal marine environments.

Asia Pacific market is dominating the global commercial seaweeds market owing to increasing demand for seaweeds in the medicines, food, fertilizers, animal feed, and cosmetics in countries in this region. In addition, increasing awareness about the commercial seaweeds applications along with the large production volume have led to increase the consumption of seaweeds in the prominent countries such as China and Indonesia.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in terms of raw as well as processed seaweeds. North American commercial seaweeds market is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period owing to growing investments from several multinational manufacturers based in this region, rising awareness about health benefits of seaweeds, coupled with changing eating habits and globalization in countries in this region.

Some of the major companies present in the commercial seaweed market includes Cargill, Inc., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Roullier Group, Biostadt India Limited, Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Gelymar SA, BrandT, CP Kelco, Acadian Seaplants Limited, and Seasol International Pvt. Ltd.