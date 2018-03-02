Through innovations and product launches, the leading players are looking to establish a strong position in the global extruded plastics market. Companies such as Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Sigma Plastics Group, among others have emerged as key competitors in this market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Considering the effort market players put in on innovations, increased research spending is likely in the coming years. Besides making the footprint of companies stronger, these strategies buoy growth for the overall market. Amidst prevailing competition, the market players are also likely to forge strategic collaborations to sustain their growth trajectory in the global extruded plastics market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20687

A significant number of market players are making investments aimed at expanding their businesses and production capacities. After capitalizing on dynamic growth prospects in aerospace and defense, packaging, construction, and automotive industries, TMR foresees that the market will witness a spurt of new entrants. Taking these trends into consideration, it is highly likely that the competitive trends in the global extruded plastics market will get fiercer in the coming years.

According to TMR, the global extruded plastic market is likely to reach US$271,797.3 mn by the end of 2025, compared to US$162,240.3 mn in 2016. Considering the figures given for base and forecast year hold true, the global extruded plastic market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025. In terms of type, the market will witness growth in the low density polyethylene (LPDE) segment. LPDE has a high molecular weight, it is non-toxic, and shows a high degree of break resistance, which has fuelled its demand compared to other products within the segment. Regionally, Asia Pacific held the dominant share in the global extruded plastics market in 2016.The rising use of plastic containers and products will push the market’s growth in Asia Pacific.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/extruded-plastics-market.html

Rising Demand from Packaging and Automotive Industries to Stoke Growth

Packaging and automotive are key end users of extruded plastics. Therefore, growth witnessed in these industries is certain to tip scales in favor of the global extruded plastics market. The dominant stance of the packaging industry as one of the key end users will be asserted even further as consumers increasingly prefer ready-to-eat food. Spurred by these trends, the global extruded plastics market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years. Recently, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers has released statistics, which reveals that the global automotive production has surged by 4.5% between 2015 and 2016. The accelerated vehicle production witnessed worldwide will in turn fuel the demand for extruded plastics. The market is also likely to gain from the advent of novel technologies and rising research and development investments.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com