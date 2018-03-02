3D Printing Powder Market rise to a revenue opportunity of US$1,558.9 mn by 2025

The global 3D printing powder market is prognosticated to experience a significant growth in the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. As far as the vendor scenario of the 3D printing powder market is concerned, it is densely packed with various organizations that manufacture powders conventionally for regular industrial procedures, for example, metal injection moulding (MIM), hot iso-static pressing (HIP), and powder sintering (PS).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14501

With the rising number of applications of for 3D-printed items the global 3D printing powders market is foreseen to grow at a robust pace offering a huge scope to local players and new entrants to progress in the coming years. Some of the major organizations in the market are Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc., Arcam AB, Metalysis, GKN plc, Hoganas AB, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Arkema, Sandvik AB, Ltd., LPW Technology Ltd.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), with proactive investment strategies and geographical expansion methods, organizations working in the 3D printing powders market can profit from the regional and local markets in the near future. As indicated by the report, the worldwide 3D printing powder market was worth of US$313.7 mn in year 2016. This figure is estimated to reach around US$1,558.9 mn by the end of year 2025, depicting a noteworthy CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Among several end-users, the aerospace and defence sector is a dominant one in the 3D printing powder market. Airbuses, missiles, and engine parts are the major application of 3D printing powder in the defence and aerospace industry. Geographically, the 3D printing powder market is dominated by North America region. It held around 38% of the overall market shares in terms of revenue in 2016.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-printing-powder-market.html

Rise in Additive Printing Technology to Fuel 3D Printing Powder Market Growth

The enormous rise in the use of additive printing technologies for manufacturing items that have a varied usage in the past few years is one of the main driving factors in the market. Use of 3D-printed items in various industries such as healthcare, defence, medicine, consumer goods, energy, electronics, automotive, and aerospace is also boosting the revenue in the market. Relentless growth of these industries and progress in 3D printing as far as dependability, finish, and qualitative value of the finished product is concerned is boding well for 3D printing powder market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com