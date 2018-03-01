Zig-Bee Automation Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecast to 2023

Global Zig-bee Automation Market, By Product (Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light Link, Zigbee Smart Energy and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Connected Light, Utility and Retail Services) and By region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Zigbee Home Automation Market comprises of many upcoming key players such as Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Atmel Corp. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), EnOcean Gmbh (Germany), and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan). Apart from these, many emerging companies and other diversified companies are entering into the Zigbee Alliance.

On the basis of the geographical segmentation, Zigbee Automation market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Within the global geography, countries in North America and Asia Pacific like US, China, Japan and South Korea are experiencing tremendous growth in Zigbee Automation. This is majorly due to the emerging technology of Internet of Things and connected devices. It is estimated that the connected devices market will reach about USD 72 billion by 2023, that includes majorly smart homes, smart cities and Industrial Internet of Things. In countries like India, Netherlands and UK, the market is highly growing due to major trends in digitalization. The increase in the Zigbee Automation dates to another driver that is the need of minimum power consumption from homes and industries. One of the major driving force is the Zigbee Alliance. It holds more than 400 members at present and is ever expanding. The basis is to develop products based on Zigbee wireless standard.

The Zigbee Automation Market is majorly segmented by Product, Application and Region. On the basis of Products, It is divided into Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Light link, Zigbee Smart energy and others. However, the Zigbee Home automation has seen major shares in North America region. Due to early adoption to innovation and high research and development, North American region holds large number of shares in the Home automation product. This number is estimated to grow more and countries like Japan, Taiwan, Netherlands and china will follow the lead. On the basis of Application, It is segmented as smart homes, connected lights, utilities and retail services. Smart homes and Retail services will see a huge growth in the forecasted period.

The devices enabled with Zigbee will gain a lot of attention with a parallel growth rate in multiple segments like, smart home automation, smart lights, entertainment and security. Many vendors of electrical and electronic appliances have entered the Zigbee alliance in the light of the market potential. In various geographies, the markets are growing slowly, but are estimated to grow rapidly in the forecasted period. The growth of the Zigbee Automation can be traced to the need of power minimization and reducing energy usages. Zigbee Automation is currently facing the challenge of changing the present working standards/protocols which is result to increase the cost of re-manufacturing.

The Zigbee Automation Market is expected to reach approximately 14.20 USD billion by the end of 2023 with 17.06% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Zigbee Automation Market into Product, Application and Region.

Product

• Zigbee Home Automation

• Zigbee Light Link

• Zigbee smart energy

• Others

Application

• Smart Homes

• Connected light

• Wearable Devices

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• Netherland

• France

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

• Device manufacturers

• Electric Manufacturers

• Network Suppliers

• Telecommunication vendors

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Security solution vendors

• Government Agencies

• E – Commerce Vendors

• Wireless software Vendors

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

