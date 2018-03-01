Xanthan Gum Market – Latest and updated Scope and Application

Market Overview / Introduction:

Increasing demand from end use industries includes oil & gas, food and beverages among others is escalating the demand for the Xanthan gum market. Xanthan Gum is the bacterium which secrets polysaccharide which in is Xanthan Gum, which is commonly used as a food thickening agent (salad dressing) and a stabilizer. Xanthan Gum scientific name is Xanthomonas. Xantham Gum is produced by fermenting glucose, sucrose or lactose, followed by precipitation of polysaccharide from a growth medium with isopropyl alchohol, dried and ground into a fine powder. Later, it is added to a liquid medium to form the gum.

Oil & gas and food & beverage industries account for over 80% of xanthan gum market in the terms of revenue and volume. The fastest growing application of Xanthan gum is the food and the beverage industry closely followed by the oil and gas industry. Xanthan Gum aids the growing population, changing lifestyle of consumers as the low price alternative to guar gum. Xanthan gum is used in a wide range of food and beverages. The increasing demand for petroleum and petrochemicals will further lead to a rise in the demand of Xanthan gum in the forecasted period. It is expected that Global Xanthan Gum Market will register the CAGR of more than 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of study, Market Research Future segmented the Xantham Gum Market on the basis of applications

Food and beverage- Xanthan gum is used to flesh out the drinks and fruit juices. When these beverages containing fruit pulp particles, the use of xanthan gum helps maintain the suspension giving better appearance. In bakery industry, xanthan gum is used primarily to increase water retention during baking and thus extending shelf life of bakery products and refrigerated dough’s

Oil and gas- Xanthan gum is an important ingredient in the hydraulic fluid used for the hydraulic fracking process. It carries with it the sands used to prop open the fractures to allow the flow of oil or gas from these cracks.

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry- Xanthan Gum is used as a stabilizer (in cosmetic products, for example, to prevent ingredients from separating)

End Users: Households, Healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and others.

