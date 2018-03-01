Wide Range Of Marquees Available At Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd

Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd (https://www.midlandmarquees.co.uk/), one of the leading marquee suppliers in the United Kingdom, is proud to inform everyone about the huge range of items they have available. They are supplying marquees to countless customers and businesses across the country.

They are selling heavy duty PVC marquees that can be used throughout the year and are completely waterproof. These are available in 22 different sizes. Their smallest marquee measures 3m x 2m and can accommodate ten people, while their largest can reach up to 6m x 24m and can cater more than 200 people. These PVC marquees are available in three ranges: deluxe, professional, and commercial. The deluxe range has a 50mm frame and 650gsm PVC covers, the professional range has a 38mm frame and 650gsm PVC covers, while the commercial range has a 38mm frame and 500gsm PVC covers.

On top of that, they are also selling inflatable marquees. This type of marquee is very easy to put up, usually taking only 10-15 minutes from start to finish. Because of this, inflatable marquees are very reliable when the preparation time is limited.

For those who want to spice up their marquees, Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd is also offering numerous marquee accessories. They have linings and carpets with different designs that will suit all kinds of purposes. They are also selling various models of heaters and indoor lights.

Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd encloses step-by-step instructions in all of their products. By doing so, clients can accomplish the setup even without professional assistance. In addition to this, they are also offering a full spares backup in case the marquee gets broken or damaged. According to them, “We offer a full spares service should the worst happen; all poles, joints and PVC panels/roofs are available to buy separately if needed”.

For the convenience of their customers, all of their marquees are covered by a 12-month warranty. They also have fast shipping services throughout the United Kingdom as well as overseas.

Aside from marquees, they are also selling pop up gazebos, garden items, cooking tools, and a lot more. To see their complete list of available items, log on to their website at https://www.midlandmarquees.co.uk/.

About Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd

Midland Marquees & Leisure Ltd is a supplier of marquees in the United Kingdom. They pride themselves on having a wide variety of items for all purposes and occasions. They supply products to numerous kinds of clients, such as international businesses, government organisations, and restaurants. If you are interested in purchasing their marquees, there are a lot of ways to get in touch with them. You can send them a message via sales@midlandmarquees.co.uk or fill out their contact form at https://www.midlandmarquees.co.uk/contacts/. Alternatively, you can also speak with one of their representatives by calling 01283 701936.