Why choose London dentist for nervous patients, Care Dental Platinum?

Avoiding the dentist due to dental anxiety triggers a vicious cycle: a lack of dental care results in worsening dental disease, which requires more dental care.

[London, 2/2/2018] – Choosing a London dentist for nervous patients, Care Dental Platinum, can break this cycle and instead lead patients down the road to good oral health, which has knock-on effects for their overall well-being.

What’s on offer with Care Dental Platinum: a London dentist for nervous patients?

Care Dental Platinum practises the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM, developed by London dentist for nervous patients, Dr. Bashar Al-Naher.

“The passion for inventing the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM arose from seeing patients in pain during dental treatment,” said Dr. Bashar of Care Dental Platinum.

Years of research went into the development of this holistic technique, followed by validation of its effectiveness.

Pain-free dentistry at London dentist for nervous patients, Care Dental Platinum

At this London dentist for nervous patients, the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM provides a multifaceted approach to helping patients overcome their dental anxiety. This includes:

• Complimentary consultations at this London dentist for nervous patients, where patients are given the time they need to talk through their dental fears;

• A tranquil, calming environment from the moment patients walk in the door at Care Dental Platinum and are greeted as guests, not patients;

• Complimentary gas and air with every treatment at this dentist for nervous patients in London, however involved or simple the procedure is.

Results to back it up at Care Dental Platinum

Care Dental Platinum is proud to use the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM, due to its effectiveness in making a real difference to the patient experience. Research into this technique by Dr. Bashar has shown that up to 98% of patients benefit from pain-free, relaxing dentistry and what’s more up to 95% can even find it enjoyable when this kind of approach is taken. No wonder then that this London dentist for nervous patients has been recognised with awards from the dental community as providing excellence in treating dental anxiety.

With almost one in ten patients experiencing severe dental anxiety according to an Adult Dental Health Survey, the need for a London dentist for nervous patients has never been greater. Care Dental Platinum is here to fill that need.

For more information visit https://caredentalplatinum.com.