Why Capralogics is the right choice for custom antibody production

When it comes to your business, having the right tools and products available for you to make your products, do your work, and do good research and development is essential. Figuring out where to source those products from can be a relatively complex task based on what your business might need, and that’s why it pays to have the right partners to help you out in this search.

For example, if you are trying to source antibodies like sheep anti-EGFR, you should focus on finding a company that sells a wide range of great antibodies and that offers other useful services as well. This is a much better option for your company in the long term, because they will be able to help you out with a wide range of different needs that you might have, like custom antibody production, while still solving your immediate problem.

This is one of the reasons that many companies turn to our firm, Capralogics, to get the best possible antibodies and serum available today. Not only do we assist with the sourcing of common antibodies, but we also customize antibodies to your needs as well. We also offer lab support services as well, a great way to scale up your lab support during busy times during the year, and without adding long-term staffing. If you’d like to learn more about our company and what we can offer you, then visit our website today at www.capralogics.com.

About Our Company

Capralogics Inc. is a full-service polyclonal antibody production facility. We have been dedicated to providing high quality animal serum and plasma to diagnostic, pharmaceutical and research companies for over 20 years. Our firm is an OLAW compliant, USDA licensed facility and we also hold EC 1069/2009 registration as a blood collection facility too. We strive to become a leader in our industry and are firm believers that happy animals make better antibodies. There’s no better place to come for high quality antibodies and serum, with an established history that traces back to our founding in 1994. Learn more about us by visiting our website now.

Capralogics, Inc.

356, Hardwick, MA 01037 USA

Mob.No: (800) 975-6866 • (413) 477-6866

Fax: (413) 643-0067

Email: info@capralogics.com