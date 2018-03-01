What’s The Best Way To Farm PoE Guardians

In Path of Exile, many players like to cicrclejerk themselves to death about sextants and running Shaped Vault, Spider Forest, Burial Chambers or any other single map over and over like there is literally no other way to get poe currency in the game. In fact, you can farm Guardians, do you know how to successfully farm Guardians?

1) Killing a Guardian: if you want to farm T16’s you will obviously need to kill a Guardian and the Guardian is going to have a lot of mods because we’re always alching the map. If you want to “min-max” I would recommend a Barrage/Tornado Shot build here just because it has great clear and great single target and is just basically a “all in one” build. You don’t want to hassle too much with it so I’d say any build that kills a Guardian in less than a minute is a good build.

2) Atlas Bonus & preparation: you also want to have the highest Atlas Bonus possible to get the most Guardian & other red maps returns so it’s best to complete all of it before you start farming. Just don’t complete Lair of the Hydra because the Hydra fragment costs significantly less. I had it completed in Abyss because I honestly don’t mind a little less income and some variety but in general it’s good to avoid it unless the price changes next league.

3) Lvl up before farming Guardians: Guardians are going to kill you sometimes and therefore you need to get to your desired level before you do that. That’s the one thing that’s seriously not very good about it so just be aware of this. But you’ll have a lot of time to lvl up as you’re completing your atlas.

Hopefully the above guide will be helpful to you. There’s a lot more players guide on U4GM, so be sure to check out if you need some guides. Keeping an eye on poe buy items, you will get more gains.