Vacuum Packaging Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

The report on Vacuum Packaging Market by material (polyethylene (PE), Polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinylchloride (PVC)), by application (food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods), by pack (rigid packaging, flexible packaging) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Vacuum Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 4.3% to 5.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/117

Market Insights

The report identified that the global vacuum packaging market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers’ demand for a longer shelf-life and shift towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high cost of development.

Rising population, along with high disposable income and the demand for safe & hygienic packaging of products are likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Constant innovation and un-regularized markets in most countries are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/117

Segments Covered:

The vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and pack. The segmentation on the basis of material covers polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), and polyester (PET). On the basis of application the market is segmented as food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of pack the vacuum packaging market is segmented as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and semi-rigid packaging.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Europe is the key consumer of vacuum packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32.1% share in the global market. North America emerged as the second largest shareholder of the global market followed by Asia-Pacific. Markets in North America and Asia Pacific are highly regulated and are likely to create a substantial demand for vacuum packaging. Furthermore North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CVP Systems, Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc, and ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, Orics Industries, Inc.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/global_vacuum_packaging_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of vacuum packaging globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vacuum packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global vacuum packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global vacuum packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

About Us

Infinium Global Research and Consulting Solutions is started with a single motto of being business partner of first choice. We at Infinium work on the strengths of our clients to ensure we help them consolidate their market position. We firmly believe in the fact that ‘if you are able to develop newer opportunities then you find there is no dearth of opportunities for you. With our strategic research approaches and deep dive in the market segments, we try to find out new opportunities that our clients can encash with their existing resources. Our experts with over 100 years of cumulative experience in research offer the best in the industry services to our clients to ensure that they achieve their business goals.

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com