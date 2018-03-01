Synthetic Graphite Material Global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer 2017- 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Synthetic Graphite Material Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Synthetic graphite material is man-made graphite, manufactured through the processing of amorphous carbon materials at high temperatures. Synthetic graphite can be derived from carbon-containing materials such as petroleum, coal tar, coke, etc. It can also be obtained through the pyrolysis of carbonaceous gases such as acetylene. The singularity of synthetic graphite is its highly purified nature in terms of carbon content, higher crystallinity, and the resultant ability to withstand high temperature and corrosion. These properties render the behavior of synthetic graphite predictable. However, the processing employed to obtain synthetic graphite makes it more expensive in comparison to natural graphite. The price of synthetic graphite can be double or even triple of the standard price of natural graphite.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1602849

Given the characteristic advantages of synthetic graphite, it is used in certain highly specialized but lucrative industries such as metal manufacturing, solar panels, batteries, etc. The global synthetic graphite material market can be segmented based on manufacturing process, product type, form, application, and end-user industry, among others.

In terms of manufacturing process, the global synthetic graphite market can be classified into high temperature processing and pyrolysis processing. Synthetic graphite is commonly manufactured using high temperature processes and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global synthetic graphite market can be divided into primary and secondary synthetic graphite. The former is manufactured from a mixture of coal tar pitch and petroleum coke, while the latter is essentially a by-product and is recovered from machining operations of graphite scrap, graphite parts, and other defective and broken graphite details.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1602849/synthetic-graphite-material-global-market-research-reports

In terms of form, the global synthetic graphite market can be categorized into electrode, block, powder, and fiber. Synthetic graphite electrode is primarily used in electric arc furnaces to melt steel and iron and also to produce alloys. Synthetic graphite block is mainly used in the energy industry, ranging from the solar to the nuclear industry. Synthetic graphite powder is commonly used in the automotive industry, while synthetic graphite fiber is generally used in various sports equipment.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global synthetic graphite market can be segmented into energy, automotive, industrial, defense, electrical & electronics, and others. Synthetic graphite is used in different types of power generation projects, ranging from solar to nuclear. It is used to manufacture numerous parts and components of vehicles in the automotive industry. In the industrial sector, synthetic graphite is primarily used for metal manufacturing, fabrication, and welding. However, the most important application of synthetic graphite across industries is in the manufacturing of Li-on batteries which are used in a wide range of products, from mobile phones and automobiles to renewable power plants and spacecraft. In fact, synthetic graphite even competes with natural graphite for use in such batteries.

In terms of region, the global synthetic graphite market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/1602849

Major companies in the global synthetic graphite market include Toray Industries Inc., Asbury Carbons Inc., Nippon Graphite Group, Showa Denko K.K., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Graphite India Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Mersen Group, GrafTech International Holdings Inc., Toho Tenax Europe GmbH, Tokai Carbon Co., Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., BTR New Energy Materials Inc., Baofeng Five-star Graphite Co. Ltd., and IBIDEN Co.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz