Swosti Hotels taking Luxury to Different Level

Swosti Hotels and Resorts have stand out as one of the luxurious and most preferred hotels by the patrons in Bhubaneswar. It has been able to serve the best to its guest every time. It is in fact a branded icon of hospitality in the country & abroad and the first and the only ISO 9001-2008 accredited hotel in the temple city of Bhubaneswar. Situated in the city’s important commercial hub Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar, the hotel is adjacent to the railway station and less than 10 minutes’ drive to the City Airport. Recently it has announced 25% discount on room booking.

Well known as one of the star hotels in Bhubaneswar, Swosti Hotels guarantees to make your stay and experience hassle-free and memorable with. Known for creating a sense of place, it has beautifully architected the hotel with a touch of tradition. It is perfectly tailored to cater needs and interest of all kinds of individuals and events be it business trips or leisure travelling.

Swosti Grand strives to make your stay the most comfortable one with splendidly designed large spacious rooms furnished with ultra-modern facilities. Keeping in good pace with latest trend, the hotel offers Online Hotel reservations for your expediency. It provides best offers from time to time to its patrons to make their experiences extra-good and more-reasonable.

Guests have access to nicely ocean-themed multi-cuisine restaurant Aqua, which gives you a feel of sea and will completely delight your soul and appetite with delicious delicacies ranging from Chinese, authentic to best of sea food. The Galleria Coffee Shop at the lobby level is a 24-hours cafeteria, a perfect hangout for the coffee lovers, one can feel and taste of freshly brewed coffee. The magnificent interior adds to the charm of the coffee. Oceana Pub welcomes you with varieties of lip-smacking cocktails, a spot with theme of a Ship and Ocean, created to add liveliness to your soul and mood. A perfect place to visit with your party buddies.

Swosti Grand, Bhubaneswar is the one-stop destination to organize all your events, be it social, private or corporate. The banquet halls have capacities of 50 to 225 guests. Adding to this is the dedicated service squad of the hotel who are expert in executing the event in a flawless way. The hotel offers unparalleled guest services, including transportation, event venue hire, boutique shopping, multilingual staff, Business Centre featuring 24-hour secretarial services and wedding planning.

Contact-Details:

Swosti Group of Hotels & Resorts

SWOSTI PREMIUM:

P-1, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India – 751013

Phone : +91-9337476478

Toll Free : 18001231414

Fax : +91 6742301880, 2300108

SWOSTI GRAND:

103, Janpath , Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India – 751001

Phone : +91-9337476478

Toll Free : 18001231414

Fax : +91 6742534794

Email Id: crs@swostihotels.com

Website: https://www.swostihotels.com/