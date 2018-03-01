SRS Jewells new collection launches Ecstasy Collection on the occasion of Holi

New Delhi, 28th February ,2018: SRS Jewells, one of the leading jewellery brand in Delhi/NCR region launches, ”Ecstasy Collection” on the occasion of Holi. This collection includes neckpiece, ring, bangle and ring. SRS Jewells is offering light weighted diamond jewelley although it offers wide range in each category of jewellery.

Celebrating the spirit of holi, multicoloured gemstone is engraved in different artefacts. The elegant craftsmanship of the collection ensures that the wearer is a cynosure of all eyes. The collection showcases breath-taking pieces such as Necklaces, Earrings and Rings, of exclusively conceptualized designs, building an extension of their bestselling designer collection.

SRS Jewells makes it even more special with their new designer collection for the young and young-at-heart. Graceful and classy in finish, the pieces are perfect accessories for vogue and stylish jewellery lovers that makes every occasion special.

According to Mr. Rahul Aggarwal, Director, SRS Jewells, “There are millions of ways to express love but expressing it through beautiful jewellery remains unmatched. SRS Jewells, believe in making women feel beautiful and special. Women with both statuses, single and married, can choose from the breath-taking assortment of jewels that will help them to celebrate the season of color in an alluring fashion.” he added.

About SRS Jewells- In this division, the SRS Group is into wholesaling and retailing of jewellery. It sells a wide range of gold and diamond jewellery under the brand name of SRS Jewells. The product portfolio includes gold coins, necklaces, rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, bangles etc. Skilled craftsmen are employed by the Company for manufacturing of jewellery pieces based on international and trendy designs. The jewellery is procured from the group’s domestic manufacturing facility at Patparganj, New Delhi and through third parties. The Company at present has 10 retail showrooms at Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Indrapuram and Palwal and 4 wholesale outlets at Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The export operations are carried out through its 100% EOU at Noida SEZ. Dubai, Doha, US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore etc. are the target markets for jewellery exports.