Porter Five Forces Analysis of Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

Ken Research announced its latest publication on “Asia Complex (NPK) Fertilizer Market Outlook to 2022 – by Grade (NPK 16-16-8, NPK 20-20-15, NPK 15-15-15, NPK 20-20-0 and Others), by Region (China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis of the complex fertilizer market in Asia. The report covers aspects such as complex fertilizer market by its key segments including market size by country, consumption of complex fertilizers by product form, product type, application by crops, and by grades. The publication also includes detailed analysis of complex fertilizer market segmentation, trade scenario, competitive landscape and future outlook of top 5 Asian countries. Furthermore, the report includes trend and developments, SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Future analysis of overall Asia complex fertilizer market and by regions with estimated demand projections has also been discussed along with analyst recommendations.

Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

Asian countries are behind US and European countries in terms of achieving agricultural crop yield. The focus on improving crop yields has driven the demand for complex fertilizers in the Asian subcontinent over the past decade. Asia complex fertilizer market is at late growth stage and registered moderate growth during 2012-2017, growing at a CAGR of ~%, to register revenues worth USD ~ billion in 2017 as compared to USD ~ billion in 2012. Moderate growth was due to decline in consumption of complex fertilizers in certain key territories and slump in price of complex fertilizers, driven by decline in cost of raw materials in international markets. Overall, complex fertilizer production in Asia grew at a CAGR of ~% during 2012-2017, whereas consumption of complex fertilizers grew at a CAGR of ~% during the same period.

Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Segmentation

By Country: China was the largest consumer and producer of complex fertilizers in Asia and accounted for about ~% of the market in 2017, in terms of revenue. India ranked second and comprised for ~% of the market share in 2017. Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand were other major countries utilizing complex fertilizers in Asia and accounted for ~%, ~% and ~% market share respectively in 2017. All other Asian countries together comprised for remaining ~% of the market.

By Product Form: Blended form of complex fertilizers were widely used in Asian countries owing to lower capital investment required in producing the same. Blended complex fertilizers comprised for ~% of the market share as compared to ~% by granulated or fused complex fertilizers.

By Product Type: Complex fertilizers comprising of three primary nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium) were widely consumed by the Asian countries and accounted for ~% market share in 2017. On the other hand, complex fertilizers comprising of two nutrients accounted for ~% market share in 2017.

By Grade: NPK 15-15-15 was the most widely used complex fertilizer in Asia and accounted for ~% market share in overall complex fertilizer market in 2017. NPK 16-16-8, NPK 20-20-15 and NPK 20-20-0 were other popularly used fertilizer grade which comprised for ~%, ~% and ~% market share respectively in 2017. All other grades/formulas of complex fertilizers together comprised for about ~% of the market share in 2017.

Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Future Outlook and Projections

Asia complex fertilizer market is expected to register steady growth in the near future owing to anticipated rise in international market prices of Urea, DAP and MAP. Planned capacity expansion and rising demand for complex fertilizers due to ever increasing food demand in Asian subcontinent and heightened need to improve crop yield will drive the market growth in the mid-long term. As countries strive to increase domestic production of complex fertilizers and improve agricultural productivity, the market for complex fertilizers is expected to gain traction. Complex fertilizer market is anticipated to grow from USD ~ billion in 2018 to USD ~ billion by 2022 at a CAGR of ~% during the period 2018-2022. Overall, complex fertilizer production in Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~% during 2018-2022, whereas consumption of complex fertilizers is expected to incline at a CAGR of ~% during the same period.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Size by Revenue

Asia Complex Fertilizer Market Segmentation by Country, By Product Form, By Product Type, By Application in Crops, By Grades, 2017

Trends and Developments in Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia Complex Fertilizer Market Size, Segmentation, Trade Scenario, Competitive Landscape of Major Players, Future Outlook and Projections

SWOT Analysis of Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

Porter Five Forces Analysis of Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

Future Outlook for Asia Complex Fertilizer Market

Analyst Recommendation

