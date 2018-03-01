Outdoor Advertising Market Forecast to 2022: World Industry Growth, Share, Size and Trends

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “2018-2023 UK Outdoor Advertising Market Report (Status and Outlook)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.

The Outdoor Advertising market size will be XX million (USD) in 2022 in UK, from the XX million (USD) in 2016, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) XX% from 2016 to 2022.

In UK market, the top players include

• Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

• JCDecaux

• Lamar Advertising Company

• Outfront Media Inc.

• Str?er

• Adam Outdoor Advertising

• Bell media

• Captive Network

• CBS Outdoor

• CEMUSA

• EPAMEDIA

• Fairway Outdoor Advertising

• Focus Media holding limited

• Affichage Holding

• News outdoor

• Air Media

Split by product types/category, covering

• Billboards

• Street Furniture

• Transit Displays

• Others

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Vehicles Industry

• Health and Medical Industry

• Commercial and Personal Services

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Table of Contents – Snapshot

1 Outdoor Advertising Market Overview

2 UK Outdoor Advertising Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

3 UK Outdoor Advertising Sales, Revenue (Value) by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4 UK Outdoor Advertising Players Profiles and Sales Data

5 UK Outdoor Advertising Market Forecast (2018-2023)

6 Production Cost Analysis of Outdoor Advertising

7 Value Chain, Purchasing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9 Market Influences Factors Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

