New Residential Land Release Coming Soon To Queensland

A brand new residential land release is coming soon to the Ripley Valley. The development, named Hayfield, offers a unique community feel for families and young professionals. Based just 30 minutes from Brisbane, Hayfield is set to offer a fantastic location and facilities to all prospective buyers.

The location

Hayfield is set to become the hottest new area for Queensland residents. Set in the up-and-coming suburb of Ripley, Hayfield is set close to a number of popular areas. The development is just a 10 minute drive from from Ipswich, 20 minutes from Springfield, and just over 30 minutes from Brisbane. This makes the Hayfield development an excellent choice for commuters.

The Hayfield is also only an hour’s drive away from the Gold Coast, so families who choose to live in the development will be able to enjoy regular excursions to this beautiful part of the world.

Educational opportunities

As the Hayfield is geared towards families, it should come as no surprise that there is an abundance of educational opportunities available for children. The surrounding areas comprise of a number of different schools, both public and private, that are suitable for children of every age group. A number of prestigious schools are also in easy reach for Hayfield residents, including Ipswich Girls’ Grammar School, Moreton Anglican College, and schools such as Ipswich Special School that cater to the needs of children with disabilities.

For families with older children, higher education access is found with close proximity to TAFE Queensland South West in Bundamba, University of Queensland’s Ipswich campus, and Queensland University of Technology.

What’s on offer

Hayfield is designed for families. Every aspect of the Hayfield design has taken wellness into account, ensuring the best start to life for young children.

The Ripley track is 4.1km long, ensuring excellent space for family walks or just solo jogging sessions. The track’s pathway will be illuminated at night for extra safety and to ensure year-round usage is possible.

As well as the track, the Hayfield also comprises of a number of parks and verdant outdoor areas such as The Greenwood. This helps to ensure that buyers have the best of both worlds; the easy connection to thriving cities, while being able to maintain an outdoors lifestyle that benefits from time spent in nature.

At the entrance to the Hayfield is the Parkland, an area designed to encourage beneficial outdoor living and establish a sense of community. The Central Park offers something for everyone, including a playground for kids, woods to explore on family walks, and lawns for relaxing on.

Amenities are also readily available to those who choose the Hayfield. As well as shopping and healthcare facilities, residents can enjoy a wealth of dining experiences and entertainment locations.

For more information on the Ripley Valley development of Hayfield, contact the Hayfield sales team on 07 3088 1551 or email sales@hayfield.com.au

Contact:

Hayfield Sales Team

Address: 352 Ripley Road, Ripley, Qld 4306, Australia

Phone: 07 3088 1551

Email: sales@hayfield.com.au

Website: http://hayfield.com.au/