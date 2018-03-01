NEEDPEACOAT Embraces Luxury Style With New Gradient Fade PeaCoat

The new peacoat styles at NEEDPEACOAT are among the most unique ever designed for men – with styles ranging from gradient fade designs, to 2-tone, and burgundy.

“‘Wow’ is an understatement” says one style critic from New York City. The NEEDPEACOAT designs released in 2018 so far has been nothing short of attention grabbing to say the least.

The new gradient fade pea coat on display at Needpeacoat.com is a spark of creativity not often seen in mens coats. Luxury fashion just got it’s peacoat darling with the menswear releases at www.needpeacoat.com which recently added 2-tone, and other unique styles to the lineup.

The gradient pea coat for men, one of the stars of the collection, is long in length, structured, and of course made with a high quality wool blend. The lining and convenient pockets highlights the coat’s marriage of creativity and detail. The pea coat is double breasted and suggested wearing tips for it are to add a sweater or even a suit underneath for comfort , and style. The gradient, mens luxury pea coat is available at NEEDPEACOAT and in stock in different sizes for a limited time at http://www.needpeacoat.com/mens-department/pea-coats-gradient-fade-grey-black-wool-creative-peacoat-p-8354.html