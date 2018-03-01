Narasaraopeta Engineering College: A Habitat of the Most Efficient Engineers

Guntur, February 2018: Narasaraopeta Engineering College, one of the premier and preferred institutes in Andhra Pradesh for an engineering degree, is completing 20 years of its existence this year. The Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) was established in 1998 in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, with a motto of providing high-quality technical education to all its students. Sponsored by the Gayatri Educational Development Society (GEDS), the NEC is paving the path of excellence in the field of engineering education. The NEC is known for developing the outstanding calibre of the students graduating from here, and this has become possible only because of the continuous efforts of the exceptionally efficient faculty members. Many of the NEC faculty members are known for their academic contributions around the globe.

The Narasaraopeta Engineering College alumni have established themselves in their respective fields and domains through their continuous hard-work and achievements. The NEC believes in keeping a continuous and close connection with the alumni to enhance the exchange of knowledge and excellence. Over the years, the NEC has created a niche in the technology industry through its constant syllabus upgradation to match the need of the time. The NEC has received its approval from the AICTE-New Delhi, which is the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education in India. It also has the permanent affiliation to JNTUK and is recognized by the NBA.

Located in the suburbs of Narasaraopet, popularly known as ‘The Gateway of Palnadu’, the students and faculty of the Narasaraopeta Engineering College will soon reap the advantage of being near to the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, which will bring both, financial advancements as well as the serenity of nature.

The Narasaraopeta Engineering College is situated in the land area of 40 acres with the college building possessing 31,362 sqm of the total area. Apart from being close to nature and providing a peaceful atmosphere to its students, the beautiful landscape of the Narasaraopeta Engineering College includes the spacious and well-ventilated building, halls, classrooms, laboratories, library and more.

Apart from providing quality education, the Narasaraopeta Engineering College also believes in intensifying the skill set of its students, in order to make them capable enough to face the challenges of the work and excel in their respective careers. With this vision, the NEC aims to develop the human potential which can later provide the world with intellectually capable and imaginatively gifted leaders and influencers.

For more details reach us on http://www.nrtec.ac.in/