LANXESS expands capacity for Macrolex dyes at its Leverkusen site

• Increasing demand for high quality dyes

• 25 percent higher capacities from the end of 2018

• Investment volume of more than five million euros

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will expand the capacity for Macrolex dyes at its Leverkusen site. With an investment volume of more than five million euros, the current production capacity is to be increased by 25 percent, which will be available from the end of 2018.

“With this capacity expansion, we want to meet the growing global demand for high-quality dyes for the plastics industry,” says Philipp Junge, head of LANXESS’s Rhein Chemie business unit. “We see a significant increase in demand, especially in Asia.”

Dominik Risse, who is responsible for the Colorant Additives Business at LANXESS, adds: “There are also stricter regulatory requirements. Especially in sensitive areas of application, particularly products with high purity, for which LANXESS is the market leader, are more and more needed.”

The investment is also a clear commitment to the Leverkusen site, Risse adds. The expansion represents a significant investment into the LANXESS colorants business, which will also create additional jobs at Chempark Leverkusen.

The soluble, organic dyes of the Macrolex brand are primarily used for the coloration of high-quality plastics products such as beverage bottles, electronic devices, car taillights and children’s toys. The products are utilized for coloring polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

The portfolio of the LANXESS Colorant Additives Business comprises a total of 150 products and, in addition to Macrolex products, other high-quality colorants for use in a wide range of demanding applications, from liquid crystal displays to colorants in writing instruments. The business line supplies more than 800 customers worldwide with colorants and pigments.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.7 billion in 2016 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 75 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World) and FTSE4Good.

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person’s officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

Information for editors:

All LANXESS news releases and their accompanying photos can be found at http://press.lanxess.com. Recent photos of the Board of Management and other LANXESS image material are available at http://photos.lanxess.com. TV footage can be found at http://globe360.net/broadcast.lanxess/.

You can find further information concerning LANXESS chemistry in our WebMagazine at http://webmagazine.lanxess.com.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and YouTube:

Tweets by LANXESS

http://www.facebook.com/LANXESS

http://www.linkedin.com/company/lanxess

http://www.youtube.com/lanxess