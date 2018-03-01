Isobutanol Market is projected to reach US$1,069.9 mn at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2025

The highly competitive global market for isobutanol features a large number of small and large companies, wherein companies are putting more focus on reducing their dependence on conventional feedstock derived from crude oil as a way to reap benefits from the rising demand for bio-based products, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Some of the leading companies in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo, Grupa Azoty S.A., Saudi Butanol Company, Andra Perteochemicals Limited, and Oxea GmbH.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6044

According to the report, the global isobutanol market was valued at US$679.7 mn in 2016. The market is likely to reach US$1,069.9 mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Asia Pacific to Continue to Remain Leading Regional Market Applications of isobutanol across industries such as automotive, chemical, and paints and coatings are likely to amass the most share in the overall revenue of the global market over the forecast period. The rising usage of the compound across the bio-fuel sector is also likely to present promising growth avenues before the market in the near future.

Geographically, the isobutanol market earns a large share in its revenue from sales across the Asia Pacific region, where the thriving industrial sector in countries such as India and China provides a big boost to the overall market. The market for isobutanol in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well, thanks to the steadily expanding chemical and paints and coatings industries in China.

Increased Global Consumption of Paints and Coatings to Spell Growth for Market

One of the key factors expected to have a significant positive impact on the overall development of the global isobutanol market is the increased demand from the paints and coatings industry. As isobutanol is one of the key constituent of coatings and solvents used across a number of applications in industries such as building and construction and automotive, the increased demand for coatings across these industries is likely to have a significant positive impact on the overall development of the global isobutanol market in the next few years.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/isobutanol-market.html

Isobutanol has a wide set of applications in automobiles, including usage in anti-wear and anti-corrosion engine oils and polishing and cleaning of automobile parts. Owing to rising disposable income in developing economies, sales of personal vehicles have skyrocketed in the past few years. Moreover, the demand for a variety of pharmaceutical products has also significantly increased in several regional markets. As isobutanol is one of the most used solvents in the pharmaceutical industry, the rising demand for products from the latter is expected to have a positive impact on the overall development of the isobutanol industry as well. Isobutanol is also used as a key ingredient in the production of industrially important products such as lubricants, plastics, and propylene, rising demand for which is expected to further drive the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com