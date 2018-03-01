Indonesia Catering Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

Indonesia Catering business profitability, vendor selection parameters, value chain analysis, market ecosystem and market segmentations by sector (Hospitality Catering Sector, In-Flight Catering, Manufacturing/Oil& Gas/Mining Catering Sector, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering and Railway Catering) and hospitality catering sector segmentation by type of entity (5 Star, 4 star, 3 Star and Wedding & Event Halls) Case studies of major players including industrial catering companies (PT. Patra Supplies And Services, PT. Prasmanindo Boga Utama, PSU Payasirya, Indocater, CAS Food), pure play/event caterers (Akasya Catering, Culture royale catering, Puspa Catering Services, Bali Catering Company, Aerofood), wedding /event halls (Sasana Kriya, Ballroom Pertamina Pusat, gedungdhanapala, Thamrin Nine Ballroom, Sampoerna Strategic Square, Balai Samudera), 5 star hotels (Alila Jakarta, AYANA Resort and Spa, Bali, Conrad Bali, Hilton Bali, The Mulia, The Royal Santrian, Bulgari Resort bal), 4 star hotels (Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Swiss-Belhotel Mangga Besar, The Bali Khama a Beach Resort And Spa, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta, Novotel Jakarta Gajah Mada, Holiday In Jakarta, J4 Legion Bali, Novotel Bali Ngurah Rai Airport, White Rose Kuta Resort, Fontana Bali, Swiss-Belresort Watu Jimbar) and 3 star hotels (Holiday inn express Jakarta, Melasti Beach Resort & Spa, All seasons Hotel Jakarta)

Ken Research in its latest study, “Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 – by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering” suggests that the demand for catering services in Indonesia would continue to grow owning to expansion in caterers’ service portfolios, expansion in the number of hotels facilitating more number of event halls, increase in the number of air passengers, rising number of MICE events being held in the country, higher number of destination weddings being organized in Bali & Jakarta, rising demand for catering services by labour camps in factories, off-shore mining sites and oil & gas sites, increase in the number of in-patients in private hospitals & healthcare centres and more number of educational institutes hiring private caterers.

Hotels & Wedding Halls have accounted for majority of the revenue share of the overall Catering Market in Indonesia in 2017. Major players include Ayana Resort and Spa, Alila Jakarta, Conrad Bali, The Mulia, The Royal Santrian and others. A total of over 1,300 Hotels & Wedding Halls operated in the country in 2017. Number of MICE Events and Travellers has surged rapidly during second half of the review period. MICE events increased from 11,377 in 2015 to 17,304 in 2017. These along with rising number of wedding tourists for destination weddings from European countries especially United Kingdom and Australia have augmented the revenue generated by hospitality catering market. CAS Food & Aerofood ACS have been the largest players in terms of revenue generated and number of meals served in aviation, industrial and healthcare segment.

Indonesia Catering Market growth will be facilitated by the increase in the number of wedding/event halls, construction of new hotels with more number of ballrooms and meeting rooms, expected increase in the number of foreign tourists, rise in the number of healthcare centres with more number of in-patients and expanding industrial units demanding catering services. Massive investment in construction of new hotel projects especially centred in West Bali (Kuta, Tuban, Legian, Seminyak, Canggu, Tanah Lot and Tabanan) in accordance with good economic movement, business service, trading, and tourism would thrust the market forward. Central Bali is expected to witness an increase in hotel inventory by 24% by 2020. The country is an attractive destination for investment because it has a large market, stability, relatively low labor costs and cheap availability of raw materials. The construction of hotel project would be supported by purpose of the government to target 20 million tourists in 2020, and for successful hosting of Asian Games 2018 which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang. Indonesian government is taking up various initiatives to increase the number of international tourists in the country. For instance, aggressively increasing direct flights to China, waiving off visas requirement for tourists from 169 nations, increased marketing promotions on destinations, further relaxed foreign ownership rules in tourism-related assets, streamlining various new airports construction projects and others. All of the abovementioned parameters would facilitate catering demand in the country.

Huge expansion in catering demand would be witnessed due to the rising number of destination weddings and MICE events being hosted in the country. Bali has been famous place for hosting lavish destination weddings in European and APAC inhabitants, during the review period. This trend would continue to hold, attracting wedding tourism from throughout the world. This would enable pure play caterers, wedding & event halls and star-hotels to gain substantially in monetary terms in the future. Improved rank of the country in ICCA Ranking Asia Pacific to eighth position in 2019 with anticipated 150 MICE events activities would also facilitate more companies to choose Indonesia over Malaysia and Thailand for organizing multi-scale corporate events. Introduction of new menu variety, Meal Ordering Device (MOD), better packages would also increase demand for catering services by the customers.

