Global Spear Phishing Protection Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Spear Phishing Protection Market“

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4416

This report on the global spear phishing protection market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global automotive power electronics market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

The rising number of cyber-attacks across different end use industry specifically in banking and financial sectors, defense and retail & consumer goods sector has brought about a comprehensive usage of security protection against spear phishing. In recent times, many organizations are targeted with spam emails, data loss, and spam data among others. Spear phishing protection solutions and services are helping those organizations by filtering spam, email encryptions, email archiving and prevention of data loss. Rise in internet penetration and investment in data security in telecommunication, healthcare, government and public sector flourish the growth prospect for spear phishing market over the forecast period. Rise in demand for cloud email security solutions and services from the developing economies such as China, India, and the South American countries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, lack of knowledge and awareness about cyber-attacks is anticipated to hinder the growth of the spear phishing protection market in different end use industry.

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market: Segmentation

The spear phishing protection market has been segmented on the basis of component, protection type and end use industry. Based on component, the market has been classified into solutions, services. Solutions segment is further sub-segmented into cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. In addition, services segment is bifurcated into professional service and managed service. On the basis of protection type, the market is categorized into data leak protection, email encryption, multi-layered malware protection, social engineering protection, zero day prevention and others. By end use industry, the market is further classified into financial services, insurance, defense, healthcare, government & public sector, retail and consumer goods, telecommunication and others.

Geographically, the report is segmented into the spear phishing protection market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which are covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market: Scope of the Report

The report also includes key industry developments in the spear phishing protection market. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

This report shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of the study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

For More Info about This Report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/spear-phishing-market

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global spear phishing protection market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global spear phishing protection market include Microsoft Corporation,Symantec Corporation, BAE Systems, GreatHorn, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Intel Corporation, Mimecast Ltd., and Phishlabs.

The global spear phishing protection market is segmented as below:

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component

Solutions

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premises

Services

Professional service

Managed Service

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type

Data Leak Protection

Email Encryption

Multi-Layered Malware Protection

Social Engineering Protection

Zero Day Prevention

Others (Denial of Service (DoS) Attack protection and ransomware protection)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End Use Industry

Financial Services

Insurance

Defense

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Others (media & entertainment, transportation and education sector)

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

For Any Assistance? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.mrrse.com/spear-phishing-market

About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Market Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact Us

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/

Read More Industry News At: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/