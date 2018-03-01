Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market Projected to Grow at 6.6% CAGR Through 2025

A new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) projects the global polyaspartic market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2025. The report titled “Polyaspartic Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” offers detailed analysis on the growth of the market for the forecast period. It is estimated that the global market will reach revenues worth US$ 819 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global demand for polyaspartic coatings is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period on account of recovery in the construction sector. Many countries in the world are witnessing resurgence of the construction sector which has led to opportunities for polyaspartic coatings manufacturers. In addition, these coatings have better advantages over other forms of coatings such as epoxies. These factors are likely to drive the adoption of polyaspartic coatings among manufacturers during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segment wise analysis to offer readers comprehensive outlook on the market. The report has been analyzed on the basis of region, technology and end user. By technology, solvent based polyaspartic coatings account for higher revenue share of the market however water based technology is likely to gain traction among end users during the forecast period. The demand for water based polyaspartic coatings is growing due to rising awareness about environmental conservation.

By end user, the report offers segmentation on the basis of transportation, power generation and construction. Among these segments, construction continues to be the most lucrative and it is most likely that manufacturers will witness significant opportunities in this sector. The growing demand for LEED-certified buildings is expected to auger well for the prospects of polyaspartic coatings manufacturers.

By region, North America is the largest market, with the US accounting for the bulk of the demand. Europe and Asia pacific collectively account for over half of the revenue share of the market. In North America, a stringent regulations regarding construction are shaping the demand, whereas in Asia Pacific, cost remains a key influencing factor for buyers.

The report also offers a detailed analysis on the key players operating in this market. The financial performance of the key players has been analyzed and key products and business strategies have been discussed. Some of the companies profiled in the report are BASF SE, Rust-Oleum Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, Chromaflo Technologies Corporation, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Carboline Inc., PATCHAM (FZC), Enviro Epoxy Products Inc. and TSE Industries, Inc..

