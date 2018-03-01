According to a new report Global Phytosterols Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Phytosterols Market is expected to attain a market size of $4.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Food Ingredients market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cosmetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The Beta-sitosterols market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till. The Stigmasterols market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2016 – 2022).

The Europe market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Phytosterolshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company, Raisio Plc, Unilever, Arboris, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. and Gustav Paramentier GmbH.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-phytosterols-market/

Research Scope

Global Phytosterols Market By Application

Food Ingredients

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Global Phytosterols Market By Type

Beta-sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

Global Phytosterols Market By Geography

North America PhytosterolsMarket

S. PhytosterolsMarket

Canada PhytosterolsMarket

Mexico PhytosterolsMarket

Rest of North America PhytosterolsMarket

Europe PhytosterolsMarket

Germany PhytosterolsMarket

K. PhytosterolsMarket

France PhytosterolsMarket

Russia PhytosterolsMarket

Spain PhytosterolsMarket

Italy PhytosterolsMarket

Rest of EuropePhytosterolsMarket

Asia-Pacific PhytosterolsMarket

China PhytosterolsMarket

Japan PhytosterolsMarket

India PhytosterolsMarket

South Korea PhytosterolsMarket

Singapore PhytosterolsMarket

AustraliaPhytosterolsMarket

Rest of Asia-Pacific PhytosterolsMarket

LAMEA PhytosterolsMarket

Brazil PhytosterolsMarket

Argentina PhytosterolsMarket

UAE PhytosterolsMarket

Saudi Arabia PhytosterolsMarket

South Africa PhytosterolsMarket

Nigeria PhytosterolsMarket

Rest of LAMEA PhytosterolsMarket

Companies Profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

BASF SE

I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company

Raisio Plc

Unilever

Arboris

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.

Gustav Paramentier GmbH

