According to a new report Global Phytosterols Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Phytosterols Market is expected to attain a market size of $4.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
The Food Ingredients market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Application in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cosmetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The Beta-sitosterols market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till. The Stigmasterols market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2016 – 2022).
The Europe market dominated the Global Phytosterols Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Phytosterolshave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., BASF SE, E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company, Raisio Plc, Unilever, Arboris, Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. and Gustav Paramentier GmbH.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-phytosterols-market/
Research Scope
Global Phytosterols Market By Application
Food Ingredients
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Global Phytosterols Market By Type
Beta-sitosterols
Campesterols
Stigmasterols
Others
Global Phytosterols Market By Geography
North America PhytosterolsMarket
S. PhytosterolsMarket
Canada PhytosterolsMarket
Mexico PhytosterolsMarket
Rest of North America PhytosterolsMarket
Europe PhytosterolsMarket
Germany PhytosterolsMarket
K. PhytosterolsMarket
France PhytosterolsMarket
Russia PhytosterolsMarket
Spain PhytosterolsMarket
Italy PhytosterolsMarket
Rest of EuropePhytosterolsMarket
Asia-Pacific PhytosterolsMarket
China PhytosterolsMarket
Japan PhytosterolsMarket
India PhytosterolsMarket
South Korea PhytosterolsMarket
Singapore PhytosterolsMarket
AustraliaPhytosterolsMarket
Rest of Asia-Pacific PhytosterolsMarket
LAMEA PhytosterolsMarket
Brazil PhytosterolsMarket
Argentina PhytosterolsMarket
UAE PhytosterolsMarket
Saudi Arabia PhytosterolsMarket
South Africa PhytosterolsMarket
Nigeria PhytosterolsMarket
Rest of LAMEA PhytosterolsMarket
Companies Profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Inc.
BASF SE
I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company
Raisio Plc
Unilever
Arboris
Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc.
Gustav Paramentier GmbH
