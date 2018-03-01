Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market to Reach US$ 750 Mn by 2025

A new research study titled “Phosphorescent Pigments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global phosphorescent pigments market is projected to grow at a steady pace on account of growing applications in clothing, fishing tools, stationery goods, and toys.

According to the report, the global phosphorescent pigments market remains highly fragmented and unorganized with a number of players accounting for miniscule revenue share of the global market. Regional expansion and product innovation are the key strategies of the players in this market. Some of the leading players in the market include Nemoto Lumi-Materials, Kremer Pigmente, Honeywell International, LuminoChem, GloTech International, Badger Color Concentrates, and Allureglow International.

The report projects the global phosphorescent pigments market to grow at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2025. In terms of revenue, the market is estimated to surpass US$ 750 Mn by 2025-end. Steady demand from end-use industries will continue to drive market growth during the assessment period.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the phosphorescent market, the report offers segmentation on the basis of product type, application type, and region. The key product type segments include zinc sulfide and strontium aluminate. Of these, zinc sulfide has been traditionally used in various end-use industries, whereas strontium aluminate has been recently launched in the market. Strontium aluminate is efficient that zinc sulfide as it emits light for over twelve hours, which is significantly higher than zinc sulfide. However, strontium aluminate is expensive than zinc sulfide, which is impeding its adoption in the market.

The key application segments in the phosphorescent pigments market include paints & coatings, textiles, plastics, and printing inks. Among these, demand for phosphorous pigments is significant in paints & coatings and printing inks. The report offers a detailed analysis on the various application segments to inform readers about the lucrative segments of this market.

The report also includes a region-wise analysis that offers analysis and insights on the performance of phosphorescent pigments market in various regions. According to the report, Asia Pacific will continue to be one of the leading markets for phosphorous pigments during the assessment period. China and India are likely to remain the key markets for manufacturers during the assessment period. Stringency in regulations in North America and Western Europe can stymie the growth of the market.

