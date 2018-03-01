Global Multifactor Authentication Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Multifactor Authentication Market”

This report on the global multifactor authentication market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included to provide historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global multifactor authentication market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global multifactor authentication market have also been considered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Segmentation

The multifactor authentication market has been segmented on the basis of authentication model, end use industry and region. Based on authentication model, the market has been further classified into Two – Factor, Three – Factor and Four – Factor authentication. By end use industry, the multifactor authentication market is classified into, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, retail, defense and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global multifactor authentication market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes functional model of multifactor authentication market. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in multifactor authentication market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the multifactor authentication market is also covered in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in multifactor authentication study. Additionally, the report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025(%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Competitive Landscape

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the multifactor authentication market based on their 2016 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of multifactor authentication market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global Multifactor Authentication market include RSA Security, SecureAuth Coproration, Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Vasco Data Security International Inc., Okta Inc., Ping Identity, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation and HID Global Corporation have also been added in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Multi-factor Authentication Market Analysis, by Authentication Models

Two-factor Authentication

Three-factor Authentication

Four-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication Market Analysis, by End-user Industry

BFSI

Government

Telecom & IT

Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Multifactor Authentication market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

