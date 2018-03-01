Global In-Flight Catering Market Anticipated to Surpass Value of US$ 28,262.8 Million Revenue during Forecast 2017 – 2026

A new research study, focusing on the current as well as future growth prospects of in-flight catering market has been added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), which is titled as “In-Flight Catering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”. This 170-page study offers detailed revenue estimations of the global in-flight catering market along with insights on the factors anticipated to impact market revenue growth during the study period. According to recent evaluations, the global in-flight catering market is expected to gain steady growth, recording CAGR of 5.3% during the years 2017-2026.

Forecast Assessment & Market key Insights

Presently, low-cost airlines are resulting in the increasing rate of air travels worldwide. This is one of the most important factors impacting the in-flight catering business in a positive way. With the growing number of passengers traveling through airlines, technological advancements are also booming in order to enhance customer experience. The research finds that on-board food ordering system is driving the in-food catering market.

Nowadays, In-flight catering service providers are focusing on offering culturally diverse food to the passengers. In terms of revenue, analysts anticipate that the global in-flight catering market is predicted to reach US$ 28,262.8 million revenue towards the end of the forecast period.

In the initial section of the report, readers can gain knowledge about the research highlights and key research objectives. Further, assumptions and research methodology can be accessed without any hassle. Under market overview, data about key market indicators, market dynamics and market forecast for the period 2015-2025 is available. Drivers, restraints and opportunities, together with Value Chain Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis do prove highly beneficial to investors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis based on geography and market share analysis in terms of key players is part of this intelligent study.

Furthermore, detailed segmentation of the market has been provided which includes market analysis on the basis of service type, provider type, offering type, airline category, and region. Among various types of food offering including beverages, breakfast, starters & platters, main courses are likely to be offered on a large scale. Airline category is segmented into low-cost carrier, charter/private carriers, and full-service carrier. Out of these, low-cost carrier takes a lead. On the basis of geography, Europe is expected to dominate the global in-flight catering market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The final section of the report deals with the competitive landscape targeting the major players profiled in the report. Abby’s Aircraft Catering Service, Flying Food Group, Air Culinaire Worldwide, Air Gourmet, DNATA, Do & Co, Air Fayre, Journey Group Pls., Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Newrest Catering, SAAC Ltd., SATS, and UpperSky Catering are some of the major players profiled in this study.

