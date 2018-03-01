Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size Estimation by Experts 2018

A new and latest research report proposed by QY Research Groups renders a market summary of the Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market industry. This widespread analysis comprises of market potentials.

This report studies the global Immune Repertoire Sequencing market, analyzes and researches the Immune Repertoire Sequencing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ArcherDX

Junom Therapeutics

Roche Holding

Illumina

ThermoFisher Scietific

Pacific Biosciences

CD Genomics

Atreca

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pyro-Sequencing

Dye-Terminating Sequencing

Semiconductor Sequencing

Others

Market segment by Application, Immune Repertoire Sequencing can be split into

Biomarker Discovery

Infectious Diseases

Vaccine Development and Efficacy

Cancer Immunotherapy

Autoimmune Disease

Transplant Rejection and Tolerance

Others

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/request-sample/787738

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Immune Repertoire Sequencing

1.1 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Overview

1.1.1 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market by Type

1.3.1 Pyro-Sequencing

1.3.2 Dye-Terminating Sequencing

1.3.3 Semiconductor Sequencing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Biomarker Discovery

1.4.2 Infectious Diseases

1.4.3 Vaccine Development and Efficacy

1.4.4 Cancer Immunotherapy

1.4.5 Autoimmune Disease

1.4.6 Transplant Rejection and Tolerance

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Immune Repertoire Sequencing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ArcherDX

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Junom Therapeutics

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Roche Holding

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Illumina

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 ThermoFisher Scietific

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Pacific Biosciences

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 CD Genomics

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Atreca

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Adaptive Biotechnologies

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Immune Repertoire Sequencing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

…

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.qyresearchgroups.com/report/global-immune-repertoire-sequencing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

About Us:

QY Research Groups is a company that simplifies how analysts and decision makers get industry data for their business. Our unique colossal technology has been developed to offer refined search capabilities designed to exploit the long tail of free market research whilst eliminating irrelevant results. QY Research Groups is the collection of market intelligence products and services on the Web. We offer reports and update our collection daily to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Contact us:

Email- sales@qyresearchgroups.com

Web- https://www.qyresearchgroups.com