Global Breathing Circuits Market to Surpass US$ 10 Bn by 2022-End, According to a New Study

The global breathing circuits market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR and surpass US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2022, according to a latest research study added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Breathing Circuits Market: Hospitals to Dominate the Global Market in Terms of Revenue: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2022)” offers detailed analysis on the growth of the market.

According to the report, rising prevalence of diseases such as COPD, asthma, and chronic coughing are necessitating the demand for breathing circuits around the globe. Use of breathing circuits in delivering drugs to elderly and infants is also likely to promote the growth of the market. In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative solutions n their offerings.

In addition to offering detailed insights on the key driving factors, the report also offers lucid analysis on the key impediments affecting the market. The global breathing circuits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of just above 3%, and according to the report, complexities in operating these circuits, combined with risk of side effects is impeding their adoption.

The report also includes a detailed segment wise analysis and insights that gives readers complete understanding on the lucrative and sluggish avenues in this market. By product type, open breathing circuit segment is likely to witness steady growth during the assessment period. The report projects this segment to reach a valuation of over US$ 2 Bn by 2022.

By end users, hospitals continue to account for the leading revenue share of the market, and the status quo is likely to remain unchanged during the assessment period. In addition to hospitals, steady demand is expected from ambulatory surgical centers. Breathing circuits are widely used for administering anesthesia to patients, and it is projected that this application segment will continue to remain lucrative during the assessment period.

North America is one of the most prominent markets for breathing circuits globally. The demand for breathing circuits in North America is driven by steady adoption in the US. Canada accounts for miniscule share of the North America breathing circuits market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has emerged as one of the lucrative regions for breathing circuits manufacturers. High demand for breathing circuits is expected in China and India during the assessment period.

The key players operating in the market include Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Med Devices, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Altera Corp., Ambu A/S, Becton, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Flexicare Medical Ltd., C. R. Bard Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, General Electric Company and Smiths Group plc.

