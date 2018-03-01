Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Report 2018: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufactures Analysis To 2023 of 100 pages expands comprehensive information on Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Information by Technology Type (Analog, Digital, and Hybrid), Vehicle Type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), and region.

Automotive Instrument Cluster Companies analyzed in report are:

Continental AG (Germany), Mentor Graphics (U.S), Visteon (U.S), Delphi (U.S), Qualcomm (U.S), Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Alpine Electronics (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan) and Innolux (Taiwan)..

Automotive Instrument Cluster Industry 2018 To 2023 Market Analysis:

Automotive Instrument Cluster market has witnessed a significant surge, mainly, due to the development in the technology, rising demand for electronic driven instrument panels, growing demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in high end cars, increase demand for electric vehicles, and others.

Automotive Instrument Cluster market is segmented based on technology type, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of technology type, the market has been segmented as analog, digital, and hybrid. The hybrid instrument cluster segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the ability to integrate the system with both, digital and analog form. This type of instrument cluster displays the information in analog and digital form, due to which there has been an increase in demand for this type of technology.

The segment is expected to grow in the near future due to the presence of analog and digital system, low cost for the system, higher use of electronic devices in the vehicle. In the past years, it has been seen that the share of analog system, has been more than the digital form. But the changing technology, and higher demand for the luxury vehicles will increase the demand for hybrid clusters in vehicle. This increase in demand will lead to the growth of the market in the future.

The developing countries are making efforts to develop innovative policies and trade liberalization programs to step up with innovative technologies. The increase in government efforts in the automotive industry, will drive the growth of the instrument cluster market in the future. North America is expected to be the second largest market in the automotive instrument cluster market. In North America, U.S. is expected to hold the largest share in the future. Europe is the third largest market in automotive cluster market due to stagnant growth in the automotive industry.

