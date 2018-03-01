Fermentation Ingredients for Feed Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

The report on Fermentation Ingredients for Feed Market by end user(aquatic animals, cattle, pork, poultry),by ingredient type(amino, enzymes, organic acids, probiotics, vitamins),by process(aerobic, anaerobic, batch fermentation and continuous fermentation) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Fermentation Ingredients for Feed Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of between 8.5% and 9.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights

The increasing awareness about need for feeds with natural ingredients for poultry and animal husbandry sectors is driving the growth of the global fermentation ingredients for feed market. The stringent regulations set by various governments to curb the use of chemical ingredients in feed are having a positive impact on the market. It is driving the major feed manufacturers to adopt fermentation ingredients for feed as a safe natural alternative. Amino acids, an organic end-user of protein, account for a significant share in global fermentation ingredients for feed market, as there is a huge demand for lysine and methionine, due to the increasing consumption of meat products.

Increasing consciousness among the meat and dairy consumers about the feed and health of livestock, preference for organic foods products among consumers and availability of natural and organic alternative for fermented feed ingredients are major factors that restraints the growth of the fermentation ingredients for feed market. High operating costs, huge initial investments, problems related to availability of raw materials, product & process innovation through research and development are some of the major challenges for the major players in the market. Increasing demand for processed dairy and meat products globally, especially in emerging nations, provide opportunities for the major players in the fermentation ingredients for feed market.

Segments Covered

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of fermentation ingredients for feed market. The fermentation ingredients for feed market the segmented on the basis of by end user, by ingredient type and by process. The segmentation On the basis of end user covers aquatic animals, cattle, pork, poultry, and others. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented into amino acids, enzymes, organic acids, probiotics, vitamins and others. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic fermentation, anaerobic fermentation, batch fermentation and continuous fermentation and some others.

Geographies Covered

The global fermentation ingredients for feed market cover the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among geographies, North America is the largest fermentation ingredients for feed market and it is followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023. Increasing demand for healthy processed meat and dairy products, drive the growth of the North American fermentation ingredients for feed market. Increasing demand for processed food products in Western Europe and increasing consumer awareness about animal health in farms drives the European fermentation ingredients for feed market. Presence of huge population in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and others, increasing demand for diary, meat and processed food products, increasing awareness about the need for healthy food products are some of the factors driving the growth of Asia-Pacific market. As a major meat and dairy products exporting region, the demand for fermentation ingredients for feed market is expected to increase in this significantly during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global fermentation ingredients for feed market include Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Ajinomoto Corporation Inc, BASF SE, Cargill Inc, Chr.Hansen A/S, Dohler Group, E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koniklijke DSM N.V, Lallemand Inc, Lonza, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, Evonik Industries AG, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of fermentation ingredients for feed market globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the fermentation ingredients for feed market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fermentation ingredients for feed market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

