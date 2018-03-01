Expert Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical Plugs Leaks and Lowers Heating Repair Costs

[Pleasant Grove, 03/01/2018] – ExpertPlumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical, a plumbing and electrical services company in Utah, is helping residences and businesses save on water bills and maintenance costs. Its range of plumbing repair and upkeep services helps customers limit the cost of water leaks and therapid deterioration of utilities.

Households Are Pouring Money Down the Drain

The Alliance for Water Efficiency, a non-profit that aims to promote sustainable water usage, says the average household in the U.S. wastes 2,000-20,000 gallons of water a year due to visible and hidden leaks. The organization also cites toilets as the primary source of hidden leaks. Faulty plumbing can send clean water from the toilet tank right into the sewers without anyone noticing.

Calculating the average cost of water per 1,000 gallons in Utah, residents can spend an extra $2-40 per month, depending on which consumer tier they belong. Businesses can expect to pay more.

Circle of Blue, an international network of journalists and scientists addressing the global freshwater crisis, reports that a family of four in America spends a monthly average of $65 on water. Residents can expect a steep reduction in their water bills if they plug all major leaks at home, however.

Heating and Cooling Repair Costs

Home Advisor reports that for 2018, the average cost of repairing air conditioning units is $336. It could go up to $520-1,100 for more extensive repairs. Furnace repair, meanwhile, averages at $285. Higher-cost repairs can go up to $900.

Residents and business owners can save on replacement and repair costs with proper care and preventive maintenance, which ExpertPlumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical can provide.

Comprehensive Services

ExpertPlumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical is an all-around home repair service company. It also provides high-quality replacements for toilet and water fixtures, heaters, and air conditioners. The company, moreover, doesn’t charge more than what customers need. While it is proud of its team’s repair expertise, becoming Utah’s trusted home services company is its higher goal.

About the Company

ExpertPlumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical offers complete home maintenance services, from plumbing to electrical systems repair. It repairs and replaces bathroom fixtures, interior and exterior light fixtures, central heating, and air conditioning units. It services homes and businesses in and around Sandy and Salt Lake City, Utah.

