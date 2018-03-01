Estimated revenue of Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market from 2017 to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz has recently announced the Latest industry research report on: “Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market” : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Anti-caking agents are essentially finely powdered materials used as additives to prevent the formations of lumps in food or other mixes. Anti-caking agents are soluble in water in nature, while some are also soluble in organic solvents and alcohol. They are applied as layer on the matrix to ingest excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface. Some of the commonly used anti-caking agents are tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium ferrocyanide, powdered cellulose, and others. Anti-caking agents are used in a number of industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, fertilizers, rubber and detergents.

Rubber anti-caking agents can be classified on the basis of source, solubility and region. Sources include natural and synthetic (man-made) agents. Natural anti-caking agents such as calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate have extremely high costs and hence synthetic agents face higher demand. By product solubility, rubber anti-caking agents are segmented into water soluble, organic solvent soluble, and alcohol soluble.

The report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers an evaluation of the global rubber anti-caking market, taking into account its growth drivers, restraints, and business prospects.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

Generally, anti-caking agents are used in a number of industries such as cosmetics, fertilizers, food, detergents, and rubber. Different agents used for actual applications include calcium silicate, magnesium stearate, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium stearate, and silicon dioxide. Potassium stearate is the anti-caking agent that is specifically used in the rubber industry. Potassium stearate is a type of anti-caking agent that is widely applied in acrylate rubber soap or sulfur and vulcanized system. Potassium stearate is an anionic surface active agent. The recent surge in packaging and transportation sectors is a significant factor anticipated to boost the global rubber anticaking agents market.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Geographical Analysis

The global rubber anti-caking agents market is analyzed geographically with reference to the regions of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific held a substantial market share in 2016 and is expected to keep leading the regional markets. The population boom in the region, on account of countries like India and China, will bring about an upswing. Additionally, the swiftly progressing industrialization is expected to fuel market growth.

Growing automobile and other industries utilizing rubber or rubber products are on the rise in North America and Europe. Thus these regions too cater towards market demand and hold key market shares. These regions have highly matured industries and are expanding at a healthy pace.

South America and the Middle East and Africa have a lower market share.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market: Companies Mentioned

Key vendors in the rubber anti-caking agents industry are incessantly investing in innovative facilities to increase their manufacturing capacities and meet the surging demand for anti-caking agents.

Prominent vendors in the rubber anticaking agents market are Astrra Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Allied Silica Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties LLC., and Martin Midstream Partners.

Global Rubber Anti-Caking Agents Market, by Source

Natural

Man-made

Anti-Caking Agents Market, by Product Solubility

Water Soluble

Alcohol Soluble

Organic Solvent Soluble

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

