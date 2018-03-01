EDCare Utilizes Experiential Therapy to Treat Individuals with Eating Disorders

[DENVER, 03/02/2018] — Various forms of treatment exist for eating disorders. Besides the usual treatments like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), individuals with aneating disorder who want to be free of bad, painful, or unhappy feelings from past experiences can enroll in experiential therapy.

The Details on Experiential Therapy

According to an article inPsychology Today, experiential therapy is a therapy technique that utilizes expressive activities to reenact and re-experience emotional situations from past relationships. Someof the activities found in experiential therapy include guided imagery, animal care, music, arts and crafts, props, and acting.

Patients undergoing experiential therapy focus their attention on the activities.Through this experience, they start to identify emotions associated with self-esteem, responsibility, disappointment, and success. Moreover, the patient, under the guidance of a trained experiential therapist, can begin to explore and release blocked or lingering feelings of shame, hurt, or anger.

Experiential Therapy Employed by EDCare

Individuals who turn to EDCare for eating disorder treatment will find that the center offers various types of experiential therapy. These include:

Art Expression – Art therapy enables individuals to tap into their creative selves, and provides them with a powerful tool for expressing their feelings. Moreover, the artwork created by the patients over the duration of their stay with EDCare offers a relatable, visual, and beneficial record of their progress.

Instructive Cooking – Patients involved in the therapeutic process of cooking dishes get the opportunity to obtaina better understanding of the positive role of food in a person’s life. The educational cooking classes taught by the in-house chef of EDCare bring enjoyment, beauty, and knowledge back into food.

Yoga, Movement, and Psychodrama – This program allows patients to gain a better appreciation of the value of their body and reconnect with their bodies.

About EDCare

EDCare treats individuals with eating disorders using evidence-based methods, which help them successfully engage in recovery and minimize the chances of relapse. The center provides a safe environment where people can open themselves up to the support and guidance they need.

