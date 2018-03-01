Columbus Handyman Walk-in Bathtub – ADA Senior Home Remodeler NamedBest of HomeAdvisor 2017

Columbus, OH – Tom Mills, owner of HandyPro Columbus Handyman Service, is pleased to announce HomeAdvisor named his company a winner of the 2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. The Best of HomeAdvisor Award recognizes top-rated industry professionals in the HomeAdvisor network. “I am honored to receive this recognition,” said Mills.” “Our current passion is helping elderly and physically challenged homeowners with specialized modifications to their home, like walk-in bathtubs and handicap accessible showers. Honesty and integrity are vital in this business.” Visit http://columbuswalkinbathtubs.blogspot.com/for more information about home modification for seniors and other services offered by HandyPro Handyman Service of Columbus.

“Each year millions of homeowners trust HomeAdvisor to help them find a prescreened professional for their home projects,” said HomeAdvisor’s CEO Chris Terrill. “The Columbus Handyman’s business exemplifies this trust by exhibiting superior work practices, premier customer service, and overall being a valued resource for the home improvement industry. This prestigious award is only presented to the top professionals in the HomeAdvisor network.”

To be eligible, winners were among the highest rated service professionals in the HomeAdvisor network and had at least three reviews submitted in the previous six months. Professionals in the HomeAdvisor network undergo a criminal and financial background check prior to being accepted into the network and are customer-rated and reviewed.

HomeAdvisor’s home services marketplace helps homeowners find prescreened home professionals and instantly book appointments online, through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning app, and through Smart Home devices including Amazon Echo and Apple Watch. To learn more about HomeAdvisor visit HomeAdvisor.com.

About HandyPro Handyman Services:

What’s on your to-do list? HandyPro Handyman Services( http://www.handypro.com/w-nw-columbus.html ) offers affordable solutions to a wide variety of home repairs including home modification for seniors, home improvement and home remodeling, seasonal home maintenance and more. HandyPro Columbus Handyman Service was established in 1996, specializing in helping the homeowner, business or property manager to have repairs & maintenance jobs completed professionally, in a timely manner, & guarantees the work to the customers satisfaction. Tom and Laurie Mills know first-hand how difficult it is to find a dependable repairman & believe that service should be of the highest quality at an affordable rate. As owners, they will honor the trustworthy Handy Pro mission to give every homeowner the highest possible level of service by professionals backed by a one-year guarantee. Laurie Mills is an avid do-it-yourselfer and has extensive knowledge of home improvement. Tom Mills has a degree in engineering and a heart for helping people. His corporate career began with a 25-year tenure at a major electronics company. After working his way up to Operations Manager, Tom shifted careers to the pharmaceutical industry where he retired as a Director after 11 years

About HomeAdvisor:

HomeAdvisor is a nationwide digital home services marketplace providing homeowners the tools and resources for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. HomeAdvisor’s marketplace lets homeowners view average project costs coast-to-coast using True Cost Guide, find local prescreened home professionals, and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning iOS and Android mobile apps. Access to all of HomeAdvisor’s resources is free for homeowners, with no membership or fees required. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

Contact:

Tom and Laurie Mills

HandyPro Handyman Services

4694 Cemetery Road

Hilliard, OH 43026

Tel: 614-707-7037

Toll Free: 800-942-6394

Email: tmills@handypro.com

This press release was submitted by Right Now Marketing Group, LLC