Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Is Expected To Grow At Highest CAGR From 2018 To 2023

​Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Report 2018: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Manufactures Analysis To 2023 of 100 pages expands comprehensive information on Global Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market.

Automotive Diagnostic Tools Market Information By Product Type (Diagnostic Equipment (Hardware), Diagnostic Software, Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Technology and Repair & Diagnostic Data), By Equipment type (Wheel alignment tester, Digital battery tester, Vehicle emission test system and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles) and By Region.

Key Companies analyzed in report are: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), SPX Corp (U.S.), Softing AG (Germany), Hickok Incorporated (U.S.), Actia SA (France), Snap on Incorporated (U.S.), AVL List GmbH (Austria) and Kpit Technologies (India).

The global automotive diagnostic Tools market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing complexity in the structure of vehicles along with intensifying intrusion of electronics. This results in an increased demand for Toolss and equipment that facilitate accurate diagnosis of an automotive faults. The other factors for the market growth are increase in demand for automotive workshops, inclination of consumers towards high-end technologically advanced cars, and the collaboration of OEMs with automotive diagnostic Toolss domestic players.

The automobile industry is continuously witnessing technological advancements such as the adaptive front lighting system. The advanced technologies basically work by using components such as sensors, which control the functioning and operation of these technologies. The inclusion of such products in the automotive has increased the complexity of the vehicles electronic architecture. Any fault in such systems, is very difficult to diagnose, manually. The development of diagnostic Toolss has made the diagnosis and rectification of faults in such systems, much easier and has facilitated the reduction in time taken to perform the process of fault detection.

The global automotive diagnostic Tools market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in the future is expected to grow with the CAGR of 5%.

Base on equipment type, the global automotive diagnostic Tools market has been segmented as wheel alignment tester, digital battery tester, vehicle emission test system and others. Amongst these, the vehicle emission test system is expected to grow the fastest, owing to the increase in the stringent government norms regarding vehicle emissions. The continuous monitoring of vehicle emissions, majorly in the regions of North America and Europe, is one of the major reasons contributing in the growth of this market.

