Auto Leasing Market: 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and 2025 Forecast

The Auto Leasing Market industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

This report studies the global Auto Leasing market, analyzes and researches the Auto Leasing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Localiza

Movida

CAR Inc

Unidas

Goldcar

Fox Rent A Car

Advantage Rent A Car

LeasePlan

ACE Rent A Car

eHi Car Services

U-Save

Yestock Auto

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Short-term Rental

Long-term Rental

Finance Leasing

Market segment by Application, Auto Leasing can be split into

Commercial Customers

Non-commercial Customers

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Auto Leasing

1.1 Auto Leasing Market Overview

1.1.1 Auto Leasing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Auto Leasing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Auto Leasing Market by Type

1.3.1 Short-term Rental

1.3.2 Long-term Rental

1.3.3 Finance Leasing

1.4 Auto Leasing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial Customers

1.4.2 Non-commercial Customers

2 Global Auto Leasing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Auto Leasing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hertz

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Avis Budget Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Europcar

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Sixt

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 ALD Automotive

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Localiza

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Movida

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CAR Inc

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Unidas

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Goldcar

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Auto Leasing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Fox Rent A Car

3.12 Advantage Rent A Car

3.13 LeasePlan

3.14 ACE Rent A Car

3.15 eHi Car Services

3.16 U-Save

3.17 Yestock Auto

…

